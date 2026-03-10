Why some cheetahs from Madhya Pradesh are making their way to Rajasthan

The cheetahs’ origins can be traced to the semi-arid region of Namibia, and wildlife experts said areas of Rajasthan can provide a similar habitat.

Cheetahs from Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh are now venturing into Rajasthan, with wildlife experts saying it was not a surprising development as the state has areas that are conducive to them.

India-born cubs KP-2 and KP-3 are currently in Rajasthan’s Baran district, feeding on nilgai. They are being monitored by the forest officials in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, officials said.

Forest officials in Baran district told The Indian Express that the cheetahs are spending more time in Rajasthan of late.

“Around February 14, KP-2 entered Rajasthan, and KP-3 entered around the time of Holi. They are both currently in Rajasthan. Both of them have spent time in Banjh Aamli, an important protected forest area located in the Kishanganj tehsil of Baran district near the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border, covering approximately 14,500 hectares. KP-3 was there for a week,” said Vivekanand Bade, DFO of Baran.