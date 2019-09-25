Why should someone be able to troll me & spread lies, asks Supreme Court

Expressing serious concern over trolling and the dangers of online technology abuse, the Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Ministry of Information Technology to file an affidavit within three weeks on how it plans to get social media platforms share information with law enforcement agencies without compromising privacy rights.

“The way this technology is going is dangerous. I was telling someone I want to give up my smartphone,” Justice Deepak Gupta who, along with Justice Aniruddha Bose, was hearing Facebook’s plea urging the bench to transfer to itself four petitions pending in different High Courts, seeking linking of Aadhaar to social media accounts.

Referring to instances of online crime and trolling, Justice Gupta wondered why the law should not require the service provider to part with information on the originator of the message, if need be.

“Why should someone be able to troll me and spread lies?… Nowadays, people write anything and get away. There is no fear. Governments can protect themselves. But what is the remedy for an individual? An individual whose reputation gets tarnished… should be able to go to court and seek compensation,” he said.

He said he had attempted to try and understand what the dark web was all about and realised how easy it was to buy an AK-47 online. “I learnt it within half an hour,” he said.

Unimpressed by arguments that messages on some social media platforms like WhatsApp are encrypted, Justice Gupta said “if there is technology to encrypt, then there must be some technology to decrypt too”.

Appearing for Tamil Nadu (one of the petitions referred to in the Facebook transfer plea is pending before the Madras High Court), Attorney General K K Venugopal said social media platforms were trying to evade the hearing before the High Court.

Opposing the prayer for transfer, Venugopal said “these companies have no business to operate in India if they cannot co-operate with law enforcement agencies”.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal,. appearing for WhatsApp, countered this: “Stop using it. Do not use WhatsApp”.

He said “a highway in Spain is projected as a highway of India by the Ministry of Highways”.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre, told the bench that the Ministry was already working on drawing up guidelines, but it was not possible to fix a time-frame for the process. He said the Centre was not opposed to the Madras High Court deciding the petition before it.

Mehta also expressed concern over fake clips fuelling hate crimes but agreed with the court on the need to balance privacy with public interest.

Justice Gupta underlined the need to balance the proposed guidelines with privacy needs.

“There have to be strict guidelines. But my privacy should also be protected. My personal information cannot be entirely disclosed just because some police commissioner asked for it.”