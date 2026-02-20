Why are residents of Goa’s Panaji opposing casinos?

Amid reports that a bigger offshore casino vessel has been allowed permission to drop anchor in river Mandovi to replace a smaller vessel, residents of Panaji have come together under the banner “Ponjekars against Casinos” to voice their opposition to casinos, arguing that such vessels destroy the fragile marine ecosystem and the livelihood of fisherfolk. Residents and activists urged the government to stop promoting the heritage capital city as a “sin city” and implement a time-bound plan to remove all the casinos.

The activists said a casino operator is bringing in a 112-metre-long vessel, with a capacity to accommodate 2,000 people, to replace its earlier vessel under the same licence. Speakers at the forum said successive governments in the past have promised to relocate offshore casinos from the river Mandovi, but later reneged on their promises by renewing their licences.

A resolution adopted at the gathering on Tuesday said the government of Goa must immediately stop the entry of a new 112-metre-long and 30-metre-high casino vessel in the Mandovi river or anywhere in Goa. “The government [must] stop dredging the river and carry out other works in the river to accommodate such mega casino vessels, as these are destroying the fragile marine ecosystem and the traditional livelihood of our fisherfolk. The government must stop promoting our state as a destination for gambling and our heritage capital city as a ‘sin city’ and implement a time-bound plan to remove casinos from the river Mandovi and from Goa,” it said.

“The government of Goa must provide a rehabilitation package for Goans employed in casinos, as well as implement alternate revenue models for local businesses currently catering to casino tourists, by promoting Goa as a family tourism destination,” the resolution added.

Goa has six offshore casinos anchored in the Mandovi river in Panaji and 16 onshore casinos, according to data shared in the recent state legislative assembly session. According to the government data, licensed onshore and offshore casinos contributed over Rs 1,700 crore in revenue to the state’s coffers in the last five years.

The authorities had earlier granted permission and issued an in-principle temporary mooring NOC to a new vessel, owned by M/s Delta Pleasure Cruise Co Pvt Limited, which activists claim will replace its existing vessel ‘M.V. Royale Floatel’, which has a capacity of 70 people.

Delta Corp Limited did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“This one casino, if allowed, would have more people on board than the existing six offshore casino vessels combined. These vessels are destroying the ecology of the river,” said Sudip Tamhankar, one of the speakers.

Patricia Pinto, social activist and former Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) councillor, cited the case of one casino operator. “We checked some documents to see how much biodegradable waste is generated by one casino. As per records, in January 2025, the waste sent to CCP by the casino was 850 kg. But the waste that has landed is 39,980 kilos. Who are they trying to fool? We want a safe, peaceful and healthy city for all the residents,” Pinto added.

AAP Goa chief and Panaji resident Valmiki Naik said the casino industry has replaced Panaji’s identity as a heritage city and reduced it to a gambling destination. “This is a dangerous plan by the government to destroy the river Mandovi and the city of Panaji, by replacing the existing casinos with new vessels that are multiple times the size of existing vessels. When this vessel comes, it will be bigger than most buildings in Panaji. This meeting is part of an awareness campaign that citizens will not allow this and will continue to fight.”