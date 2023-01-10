Why Rahul Gandhi is only wearing T-Shirts despite winter chill? He gives the answer

Amid a debate over him not wearing warm clothes during the Bharat Jodo Yatra despite the winter chill, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday said he decided to wear only T-shirts during the march after meeting three poor girls “shivering in torn clothes” in Madhya Pradesh.

“I started walking from Kerala. It was hot and humid. When we entered Madhya Pradesh, there was a slight chill. One day three poor girls in torn clothes came to me and wanted to get a picture clicked. When I hugged one of them, she was shivering. On that day, I decided that I will put on a sweater the day these children get one. Till time I do not shiver, I will only wear a T-shirt,” Gandhi said in Ambala.

During Uttar Pradesh-leg of the yatra last week, Gandhi had said that the media is highlighting his attire but taking “no notice of the poor farmers and labourers walking along with him in torn clothes”.