scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Why Rahul Gandhi is only wearing T-Shirts despite winter chill? He gives the answer

During Uttar Pradesh-leg of the yatra last week, Rahul Gandhi had said that the media is highlighting his attire but taking "no notice of the poor farmers and labourers walking along with him in torn clothes".

rahul gandhi, bharat jodo yatra news, news, latest news, current affairs, indian expressRahul Gandhi. (File)
Listen to this article
Why Rahul Gandhi is only wearing T-Shirts despite winter chill? He gives the answer
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Amid a debate over him not wearing warm clothes during the Bharat Jodo Yatra despite the winter chill, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday said he decided to wear only T-shirts during the march after meeting three poor girls “shivering in torn clothes” in Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read |xIn veiled attack on RSS, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calls them ‘ 21st century Kauravas’

“I started walking from Kerala. It was hot and humid. When we entered Madhya Pradesh, there was a slight chill. One day three poor girls in torn clothes came to me and wanted to get a picture clicked. When I hugged one of them, she was shivering. On that day, I decided that I will put on a sweater the day these children get one. Till time I do not shiver, I will only wear a T-shirt,” Gandhi said in Ambala.

Don't miss |Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Punjab tomorrow, will remain in state for 8 days

During Uttar Pradesh-leg of the yatra last week, Gandhi had said that the media is highlighting his attire but taking “no notice of the poor farmers and labourers walking along with him in torn clothes”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Indians abroad: History, spread, remittances
Indians abroad: History, spread, remittances

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 08:30 IST
Next Story

Govt extends RBI Deputy Governor Patra’s tenure by one year

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close