‘Why protesting in Delhi when he’s from UP’: Mayawati hits out at Bhim Army chief

A day after Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was sent in judicial custody by Delhi’s Tis Hazari court for allegedly ‘instigating’ violence during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Delhi’s Jama Masjid, BSP supremo Mayawati Sunday lashed out at him for “conspiring” with parties that are in opposition to BSP and compromising the vote share of her party in election-bound states.

“Dalits believe that Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar is playing to the tunes of the opposition parties and is conspiring to affect BSP’s vote share in election-bound states. He protests and then deliberately goes to jail,” she tweeted.

1. दलितों का आम मानना है कि भीम आर्मी का चन्द्रशेखर, विरोधी पार्टियों के हाथों खेलकर खासकर बी.एस.पी. के मज़बूत राज्यों में षड़यन्त्र के तहत चुनाव के करीब वहाँ पार्टी के वोटों को प्रभावित करने वाले मुद्दे पर, प्रदर्शन आदि करके फिर जबरन जेल चला जाता है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 22, 2019

She also questioned Azad’s motive of participating in protests against CAA-NRC at Delhi’s Jama Masjid despite being a resident of Uttar Pradesh. The BSP supremo appealed her party people to be cautious of such ‘selfish elements, organisations and parties’.

3. अतः पार्टी के लोगों से अपील है कि वे ऐसे सभी स्वार्थी तत्वों, संगठनों व पार्टियों से हमेशा सचेत रहें। वैसे ऐसे तत्वों को पार्टी कभी लेती नहीं है, चाहे वे कितना प्रयास क्यों ना कर ले? — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 22, 2019

Mayawati also criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government of being stubborn on the CAA-NRC issue. “Now even NDA allies are opposing the CAA-NRC. Hence, BSP demands that the government should let go of its adamant attitude. Also, we appeal the protesters to protest peacefully,” she said.

अब तो नए सीएए व एनआरसी के विरोध में केन्द्र सरकार के एनडीए में भी विरोध के स्वर उठने लगे हैं। अतः बीएसपी की मांग है कि वे अपनी ज़िद को छोड़कर इन फैसलों को वापस ले। साथ ही, प्रदर्शनकारियों से भी अपील है कि वे अपना विरोध शान्तिपूर्ण ढंग से ही प्रकट करें। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 21, 2019

The Bhim Army chief surrendered before the Delhi Police outside Delhi’s Jama Masjid in the wee hours of Saturday. On Friday, he held protests despite no permission and gave cops the slip in the mosque. “He surrendered before the police at Gate No. 1 and is being taken to the Crime Branch’s office have for further investigation,” a police officer had told The Indian Express.

At least 45 people, including 13 police officers, were injured as Walled City protests that had largely remained peaceful till 5 pm turned violent on Friday evening — a turn of events police have attributed to over 1,000 people coming to the protest site at Delhi Gate from Seelampur more than 15 km away. Around 6 pm, a constable’s car parked outside Darya Ganj police station was set on fire, and as stone pelting started, police used lathi-charge and a water cannon to disperse the crowd.

