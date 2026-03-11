Why over 1,000 Revenue officials in Bihar are going on strike for a second time

During the last strike, the state government had asked the COs to return government vehicles and laptops, and made it clear that striking officials would not get salaries for absent days.

A month after more than 1,000 Circle Officers (COs) and Revenue Officers (ROs) in Bihar went on strike over the state government’s decision to create a new cadre at the sub-divisional level, which essentially denies them promotion to the post of Deputy Collector Land Reforms (DCLR), they have again gone on indefinite strike, seeking written assurance from the government.

DCLR was the topmost position that a Bihar Revenue Service (BRS) officer could hold.

The earlier strike had impacted the Revenue Department’s work, including the ongoing statewide land survey and digitisation of land records. With the Revenue Department being the nodal body for the national Census, the processes for which are set to start next month, there is concern that the strike, if it lasts that long, could affect that too.