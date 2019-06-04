‘Why not on Navratri?’ Union Minister Giriraj Singh targets BJP, NDA leaders for Iftar party

Union minister Giriraj Singh Tuesday gave a communal spin to the Iftar party hosted by LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan and attended by JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, asking why such feasts were not organised on the Hindu festival of Navratri.

Commenting on the pictures of the NDA leaders at the Iftar party, Singh asked: “why do we lag behind in following our own religion?”

“Kitni khubsurat tasveer hoti jab itni hi chahat se navratri pe phalahar ka aayojan karte aur sundar sundar photo aate? Apne karma dharma mein hum pichhad kyon jaate hain aur dikhawa mein aage rehte hain? (It would have been such a beautiful picture if they had hosted a feast on Navaratra and captured such beautiful pictures… Why do we lag behind in following our Karma and dharma and remain always ahead in showing off)

On Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Modi attended the Iftar hosted by Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan amid reports that the JD(U), which is in alliance with the BJP, was not happy with the saffron party allotting it only one seat in the Union Cabinet.

This is not the first time Singh has made a communally charged statement. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Begusarai district administration in Bihar booked Singh for violating the model code of conduct by making controversial remarks against Muslims at a rally.

Addressing the rally, Singh had said, “Those who cannot say Vande Mataram or cannot respect the motherland, the nation will never forgive them. My ancestors died at the Simaria ghat and did not need a grave but you need three handspans of space.”