‘Why no SC/ST quota at AMU? Clear stand on Ram Temple’

Addressing a meeting of BJP booth workers in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath again raised the issue of SC, ST and OBC quota in Aligarh Muslim University, saying the SP, BSP and Congress must answer why there is no such quota even when AMU is “not a minority institution” and receives upto Rs 300 crore of funds from taxpayers’ money.

BJP president Amit Shah, who was also present, demanded that the three parties clarify their stand on the Ram Temple.

“Aligarh mein ek kendriya vishwavidyalaya hai, Aligarh Muslim Vishwavidyalaya… Bharat Sarkar prativarsh is vishwavidyalaya ko 150 crore se lekar 300 crore tak anudan deti hai.Yeh anudan, hum aur aapke tax se diye jane wala paisa hai (In Aligarh there is a central university named Aligarh Muslim University. The Centre gives it Rs 150-300 crore of funds each year. These funds come from tax paid by us),” said Adityanath, adding, “I want to ask SP, BSP and Congress that if in every institution of the country, be it of the State or Centre, SCs, STs and OBCs are given the benefit of reservation, then why do they not get the same at AMU which is not a minority institution.”

Adityanath said SP and BSP were following the “appeasement policy” of Congress. Claiming that the intention of the alliance is to take away the benefits of farmers and bring in political instability, corruption, lawlessness and riots, Adityanath asked the booth workers to ensure that the famous locks of Aligarh are put on the offices of SP, Congress and BSP.

BJP president Amit Shah, who addressed the booth workers before leaving for Bulandshahr, asked the Congress, SP and BSP to clarify their stand on the Ram temple. “Sare sant puch rahe hain ki Ram Janmabhumi mandir ka kya hoga…BJP chahti hai, wahi sthan par jald se jald bhavya Ram Mandir ka nirman ho…Aaj Aligarh ke manch se Congress, SP, BSP ko puchna chahta hun…Apna stand spasht karein (All the sants are asking what would happen to the Ram Temple. BJP wants that a magnificent Ram Temple is built on the same spot as soon as possible. From this dais in Aligarh, I want to ask the Congress, SP and BSP to clarify their stand on the issue)”

He asked BJP workers not to be afraid of the alliance as it is nothing but a sham. He said leaders like TMC president Mamata Banerjee and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu are not going to make any difference in UP as they are just state leaders. He said “Bua-Bhatija” and even Rahul Gandhi would not be able to make any difference. “Mahagathbandhan dhakosla hai, usse darne ki jaroorat nahi (the grand alliance is a sham, there is no need to be afraid of it),” said Shah.

Shah said that Rahul does not even know the difference between Rabi and Kharif crops and whether potato grows above the ground or in the factory. “Rahul baba virodh karte hain, main poochna chahta hun, Kharif mein kaunsa crop hota hai, Rabi mein kaunsa crop hota hai, aloo jameen ke niche hota hai ya upar hota hai ya factory mein hota hai.. Inko yeh bhi nahi maloom…” claimed Shah.

He said once the BJP government came to power again, all “ghuspaithiye” (infiltrators) would be made to leave the country. “2019 mein aap UP ki janta Narendra Modi ki sarkar banaye, Kashmir se Kanyakumari, aur Assam se Gujarat tak ek ek ghuspaithiye ko chun chunke nikalne ka kaam BJP sarkar karegi,” said Shah.

In Bulandshahr, Shah and Adityanath took part in a ceremony for the inauguration of 51 party offices across the state. Shah took a dig at the Opposition, saying that parties like SP, Congress and BSP are caught in the loop of “beta, beti aur bhateeja (son, daughter and nephew)”.

Inputs from Amil Bhatnagar