Why no provisions in Budget for women industrialists, 21-year-old asks Sitharaman

Several small-scale industrialists tried to seek an audience with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after she arrived at Circuit House in Pune on Tuesday. Among them was 21-year-old Durga Bhor from Pimpri-Chinchwad, who had questions about why the Budget did not make provisions for women industrialists.

Durga, who is trying to launch a start-up, said, “I asked her why she did not provide any concessions to women industrialists. I told her how I had to pay GST of Rs 2.5 lakh, though my start-up has not even taken off.”

The 21-year-old said Sitharaman asked her to take an appointment and meet her in Delhi. She also said the minister didn’t answer her question at that time. “I have immediately sent a mail to the finance minister, seeking an appointment.”

Durga said she intends to start a two-wheeler service centre.

“I have taken a Mudra loan of Rs 9 lakh to start the centre. For this, I have to pay Rs 2.5 lakh GST. This was a shock for me, as I have not even launched my start-up, and before that they are asking me to pay so heavily. The FM should exclude women’s start-ups from such heavy taxes,” she said.