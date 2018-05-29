Why no male nurses in Army: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Monday described the Indian Army’s practice of having only women in its nursing service as “antiquated” and asked the Centre why men cannot be inducted in that branch of the defence force.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar issued a notice to the Ministry of Defence seeking to know its stand by October 10 on a PIL by Indian Professional Nurses Association, alleging “blatant discrimination” in recruitment for the Indian Military Nursing Service.

“It is very antiquated, very stereotyped. How can you have an entire nursing branch without any males, especially in the Army,” the bench observed.

