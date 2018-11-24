Why no legal time limit to detention of ‘foreigners’: Amnesty report

Ashraf Ali and Kismat Ali, both 41, had been picked up from their homes in Sonajuli village, in Assam’s Udalguri district, in August 2015 and were sent to a foreigners’ detention camp in Goalpara. They were released in October 2017 — two years and two months later — after the Supreme Court upheld the duo’s case that their families had migrated to Assam decades ago from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

On Friday, the two were in the national capital, sharing their stories at an event that saw the release of an Amnesty India report — “Between fear and hatred: Surviving migration detention in Assam”. Among the key points flagged in the report are the ostensibly flawed processes to identify foreigners by the Foreigners Tribunals, and routine detention of people declared foreigners in the state — like Ashraf and Kismat were.

As of September 25, 2018, the report states, 1,037 people declared foreigners were being held in detention centres across Assam. It points out that a key issue is that there is no statutory limit for which individuals declared as foreigners can be detained. “International law says that such detention should be for around 90 days, and if necessary for another three years but here there’s no end to this. India is not even negotiating a treaty with Bangladesh in this matter. So what is this detention leading towards,” asked Harsh Mander, former special monitor of the NHRC.

The Amnesty report consulted Mander and Abdul Kalam Azad, an Assam-based researcher, who had visited detention centres in Goalpara and Kokrajhar. The report states that the detention centres are cordoned-off portions within jails and lack rules governing rights of detainees, due to which the jail manual acts a default framework. The consultants stated that certain rights offered to prisoners are denied to them such as wage for work done and parole.

With families being separated, detention centres suffer from lack of space, poor food and lack of legal recourse, there are large-scale mental health issues among the detainees, the report states.