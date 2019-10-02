Why Modi didn’t object to Trump calling him ‘father of India’: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his silence on US president Donald Trump calling him “the father of India” during a recent visit to that country.

Advertising

He asked why the PM did not object to it if he had any regard for Mahatma Gandhi, who was known as the “Father of the Nation”.

“Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, I want to put my objection regarding the US president calling Modi the father of India and Modi not objecting to what Trump said. Why did Modi remain silent if he had any regard for Mahatma Gandhi,” he said.

“If Modi truly respected Mahatma Gandhi, then he should have corrected the US president there that India has only one Father of Nation and his name is Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and no one else could take this place,” Gehlot added.

Advertising

The chief minister also accused the BJP and the RSS of not recognising Mahatma Gandhi for long.

“They did not recognise Gandhi in 70 years but now PM Modi, RSS and the BJP have started taking his name. They should apologise first for not recognising Gandhi,” he told reporters at the Gandhi circle after attending a programme held to mark the birth anniversary of the leader.

He said just taking Mahatma’s Gandhi’s name was not sufficient, his principles should be adopted and followed, adding that there was a need to put to an end the atmosphere of hate, fear and violence in the country.

Gehlot also lauded the role of the former Congress-led UPA government for making it sure that Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary was celebrated as International Non-Violence Day all over the world.

The chief minister also cautioned that the youth was being misled through social media.