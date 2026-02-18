Why a massive Arunachal power project got an 11-year green nod extension

The Demwe Lower hydel project’s environment clearance was extended till 2037, citing ‘litigation delays’, but overlooked an NGT directive to reconsider its wildlife clearance.

Written by: Nikhil Ghanekar
6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 11:54 AM IST
hydel projectThe Lohit basin and Kamlang Tiger Reserve, upstream of the project, serve as a crucial habitat for the critically endangered White-Bellied Heron. (File/Representative Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Sixteen years after granting environmental clearance (EC) to the 1,750 MW Demwe Lower Project on the Lohit River in Arunachal Pradesh, an expert panel of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has now held that the EC will be valid for another 11 years, till 2037, on the grounds that the project was stuck in litigation for over 10 years.

The expert appraisal committee (EAC) on river valley and hydroelectric projects made this decision in its January 9 meeting, relying on a combination of notifications giving relaxations to hydel projects and a key October 2025 office memorandum (OM), which treats time lost to litigation in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) or courts as ‘zero period’.

In the case of the Demwe Lower Project, current developers Greenko Demwe Power Limited (Greenko Group) argued that it had lost over 7.5 years and 3.5 years due to litigation in the NCLT and National Green Tribunal (NGT), respectively.

The panel, however, appears to have overlooked a key detail. The NGT matter—an appeal against the project’s forest clearance—did not merely stall the project, but culminated in the Tribunal setting aside the project’s wildlife clearance. It was this nod that formed the basis for the forest clearance. It directed the National Board of Wildlife to reconsider the issue, while suspending the forest clearance in the interim. The project was appraised and given wildlife clearance again in 2018.

The NGT had ruled against then environment minister Jayanthi Natarajan’s decision to clear the project by overruling the views of expert members of the National Board for Wildlife without proper reason. The experts had opposed the project for its potential impact on the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park in Assam.

The ministry’s 2025 OM, while rationalising time lost to litigation as ‘zero period’, is silent on whether this process should apply when judicial orders have struck down related project clearances. The EAC also suggested no fresh baseline environmental or biodiversity studies for the project, which is planned in the Lohit riverine ecosystem and upstream of the significant Hindu pilgrimage site Parshuram Kund.

Under the EIA notification, fresh baseline studies are only sought for fresh appraisal of projects, and there is a fixed validity for baseline studies only at the stage when a project is still under scrutiny for the grant of a green nod.

Story continues below this ad

Prior to the 2025 OM, projects that had not started work on ground within an EC’s validity period were to be considered ‘de novo’ or afresh for an EC grant. The ‘zero period’ dispensation was brought ostensibly to reduce further delays ‘for no fault’ on the project proponent’s part, and to rationalise the loss of time.

The project’s EC, granted originally in February 2010, was valid till 2020. However, based on a 2022 notification which holds ECs for hydel projects valid for 13 years due to their long gestation period, and a 2022 OM, which allows EC validity to be counted from the issuing date of final forest clearance or a maximum of two years, whichever is lesser, the Demwe project’s green nod validity was counted from February 2012. This kept its EC valid till February 2025. Further, the project had also received a Covid-period relaxation of one year, thus taking the validity up to February 2026.

When The Indian Express contacted EAC chairperson Professor Govind Chakrapani of IIT-Roorkee and asked about the older baseline studies, he said, “We did discuss the issue concerning earlier baseline studies with the project proponent, and since there has been no change on the ground in the land use, the baseline data will not be impacted”.

On questions regarding the relaxation granted on account of the NGT litigation, which had set aside the wildlife clearance and suspended the forest clearance, Chakrapani requested to speak to the member secretary, Yogendra Pal Singh.

Story continues below this ad

When contacted, Singh said, “I cannot comment more than what has been mentioned in the minutes of the EAC meeting.”

About the project

* The project spanning Anjaw and Lohit districts will see the construction of a 162.12 m tall concrete gravity dam across the Lohit River. 1,416 hectares of forest land will be diverted, and 1,589.97 hectares will be submerged

* The Lohit basin and Kamlang Tiger Reserve, upstream of the project, serve as a crucial habitat for the critically endangered White-Bellied Heron. While the EAC had itself recommended a detailed conservation plan for the avian species in 2020, the January 2026 meeting did not feature any discussion on biodiversity, as per the minutes of the meeting

* As per Greenko’s submissions, Demwe Lower is the lowermost scheme/stage on the allotted river stretch of the 3,000 MW hydel project

From 2010 to 2025: A timeline

Story continues below this ad

* The Union Environment Ministry grants environmental clearance in February 2010, which is originally valid for 10 years

* National Board for Wildlife approval in February 2012

* In-principal or Stage-I Forest clearance granted in March 2012, final forest clearance granted in May 2013.

* Assam-based environmentalist appeals against forest clearance in NGT, status quo on tree felling directed in April 2014

* In October 2017, NGT dismisses appeal against forest clearance but orders reconsideration of wildlife clearance; suspends forest clearance in the interim

Story continues below this ad

* Athena Demwe Power Ltd, the initial developer, enters insolvency proceedings before NCLT in September 2017

* NBWL grants clearance again in 2018

* In March 2020, EAC recommends to extend validity of EC for three years

* In March 2025, the NCLT-approved resolution plan is submitted by Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd.

* In August 2025, name of special project vehicle changed from Athena Demwe Power Ltd to Greenko Demwe Power Ltd (GDPL)

Story continues below this ad

* In November 2025, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change approves transfer of EC in the name of GDPL

Nikhil Ghanekar
Nikhil Ghanekar
twitter

An award-winning journalist with 14 years of experience, Nikhil Ghanekar is an Assistant Editor with the National Bureau [Government] of The Indian Express in New Delhi. He primarily covers environmental policy matters which involve tracking key decisions and inner workings of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He also covers the functioning of the National Green Tribunal and writes on the impact of environmental policies on wildlife conservation, forestry issues and climate change. Nikhil joined The Indian Express in 2024. Originally from Mumbai, he has worked in publications such as Tehelka, Hindustan Times, DNA Newspaper, News18 and Indiaspend. In the past 14 years, he has written on a range of subjects such as sports, current affairs, civic issues, city centric environment news, central government policies and politics. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
New Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve...'
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Logan Alexander Paul Pokèmon cards
Rs 1,495 crore for a card! The jaw-dropping story behind Logan Paul's record-breaking Pokémon card sale
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement