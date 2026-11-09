How Gandhiji wanted independent India to mark its first Diwali

Three days before independent India’s first Diwali, Mahatma Gandhi responded to a woman who was herself a refugee. Her suggestion was that people should put aside their sorrows and celebrate the festival. Gandhi disagreed.

A family overtaken by grief, he argued, would normally refrain from festivities. Why should the suffering of displaced people be treated as someone else’s sorrow, not one’s own?

“Break through the crust of limitation, and India becomes one family. If all limitations vanish, the whole world becomes one family, which it really is,” he wrote in a message read out after prayers on November 9, 1947.

Diwali fell on November 12 that year, 89 days after Independence. Partition had uprooted families. Communal violence had driven people into camps. The new government faced the task of providing shelter and relief. Gandhi’s messages before, during, and after the festival asked what celebration could mean amid that suffering.

Gandhi observed silence on November 9, so his written speech was read out after the prayers. The text, reproduced in Post Prayer Speeches – Part II, refers to a letter from a woman refugee. An editorial note summarises her suggestion: the first Diwali in independent India should be celebrated by setting aside the sorrows of the past.

Gandhi admired her spirit but rejected the suggestion. His advice against festivities, he explained, arose from the refugee crisis affecting lakhs of Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs, as well as shortages of food and clothing.

The question of celebrating Diwali was therefore bound up with obligations towards those who had lost their homes. Within days, he would address one of the largest gatherings of displaced people over the radio.

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Delhi’s camps and railway station showed the scale of the crisis.

Contemporary reports estimated that 1.3 lakh refugees from West Pakistan had reached Delhi within a week of Independence. The total number of Hindu and Sikh refugees who came to the city after Partition has been estimated at around five lakh.

Muslim residents of Delhi were also being displaced. Families sought safety at Purana Qila, Nizamuddin, Humayun’s Tomb and Jama Masjid. In a February 2020 report for The Indian Express, Atikh Rashid drew on administrative records and historian Vazira Zamindar’s The Long Partition and the Making of Modern South Asia to describe how violence and the struggle over housing prevented displaced Muslims from returning to their homes.

On November 4, eight days before Diwali, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru wrote to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel about refugees arriving in Delhi from East Punjab.

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“The condition of East Punjab refugees in Delhi is also very bad. Some of the small camps, like Wavell Canteen, are full to overflowing and the railway station is in a very bad way,” he wrote.

Although the government had been anxious not to open another camp, Nehru saw little alternative. “If we do not do this, these people, wandering about Delhi and squatting down at odd places, will do harm to themselves and to us.”

His correspondence also reflected concern about relations between communities. In a November 1 letter to the Maharaja of Patiala, Nehru referred to growing estrangement between Hindus and Sikhs and reports of Hindus leaving Amritsar and its neighbourhood.

“We can never build up a strong and stable nation if we encourage communal or separatist tendencies,” he wrote.

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On November 12, Gandhi visited Broadcasting House in New Delhi to address refugees at Kurukshetra. Akashvani records this as his first and only visit to the Delhi broadcasting studio. It was not his first radio address. He had also broadcast during his visit to London for the Round Table Conference in 1931.

The Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti’s chronology gives the time of the Kurukshetra broadcast as afternoon. Gandhi also attended the Congress Working Committee meeting and addressed the prayer meeting that day.

The English text of his broadcast opens: “My suffering brothers and sisters.” In the address, subsequently published in Harijan on November 23, 1947, Gandhi said he had been distressed to hear that more than two lakh refugees had reached Kurukshetra, with more arriving.

He had wanted to visit them, but the Congress Working Committee meetings required his presence in Delhi. Ghanshyamdas Birla had suggested a radio message instead.

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“To suffer with the afflicted and try to relieve their suffering has been my life’s work,” Gandhi said.

He acknowledged the hardship of people without shelter as the cold intensified, spoke of the government’s relief efforts, and urged the camp’s residents to face their suffering with patience. His Diwali message placed responsibilities on those providing relief and on the refugees themselves:

“Today is Diwali. But there can be no lighting of chirags for you or for anyone. Our Diwali will be best celebrated by service of you, and you will celebrate it by living in your Camp as brothers and looking upon everyone as your own.”

The address also dealt with the daily work of camp life. Gandhi urged residents to help maintain sanitation, share rations fairly and cooperate with camp officials. His appeal for service included the ways in which displaced people could support one another.

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At his prayer meeting that evening, Gandhi turned to Diwali’s religious meaning. Rama and Ravana, he explained, represented the forces of good and evil. The festival’s illuminations had to be accompanied by a change within.

“But alas! Today there is no Ramarajya in India. So how can we celebrate Diwali?” he asked.

Kashmir’s suffering also entered his account of the day. Gandhi described Nehru’s return after seeing the wounded region. Nehru had brought him flowers from Baramulla, a gift Gandhi cherished, even as he lamented the “loot, arson and bloodshed” that had spoiled its beauty.

Gandhi asked those gathered whether they could regard every sufferer, whether Hindu, Sikh or Muslim, as their own brother or sister. His appeal extended to minorities on both sides of the new border:

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“Diwali cannot be celebrated till you bring back all the Muslims who have fled in fear. Pakistan also would not survive if it does not do likewise with the Hindus and Sikhs who have run away from there.”

On November 13, Gandhi returned to speaking about the festival. He referred to Delhi’s reputation for elaborate Diwali illuminations, but said he was pleased to hear that this year, people had understood this was no time for such celebrations. Oil lamps were lit in some places; electric lights were few. He said he was relying on information reaching him rather than his own observations.

If the atmosphere changed and Hindus and Muslims lived together in amity, he said, they would have the right to celebrate the next Diwali with illuminations.

“We can accomplish nothing by regarding one another as enemies.”