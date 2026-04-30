Why Leh and Kargil bodies are opposing proposal to privatise power in Ladakh

Ladakh power privatisation plan has drawn opposition from Leh and Kargil groups, who warn of job losses, rising tariffs and risks to national security. (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

The Apex Body Leh (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have objected to the Ladakh administration’s proposal to “privatise the power sector in the region”.

The twin bodies from Leh and Kargil, which have launched a joint struggle for Ladakh’s statehood and the sixth schedule, say that the proposal, if implemented, will worsen the unemployment problem, lead to an increase in power tariff, and compromise national and strategic security interests.

“(We) express our strong objection and grave concern regarding the proposed formation of a Joint Venture between the Ladakh Power Development Department (LPDD) (49%) and the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) (51%) for the power sector in Ladakh,” reads the joint letter written by LAB and KDA to Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.