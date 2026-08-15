Why Kerala government skipped Vande Mataram on Independence Day despite Congress-led states complying

Kerala’s Congress-led United Democratic Alliance decided to skip Vande Mataram at the state’s official Independence Day function on Saturday, defying the central government’s directive to sing the full six-stanza version of the national song. This came despite Congress headquarters in Delhi and official functions in the party-ruled states of Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh complying with the directive.

This comes after Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha forwarded a central government communication to the state’s general education and local self-government departments to have the full version of Vande Mataram sung as part of its “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign.

The communication led to a backlash, with the Opposition accusing the UDF of “toeing the Sangh Parivar line”. In response, the state’s V D Satheesan government had said that its own stand “will be made clear at Independence Day celebrations”.