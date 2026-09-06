Why is Congress silent on Jharkhand ‘paper loot’, asks BJP

THE BJP on Saturday attacked the Opposition over an alleged break-in at a strongroom, where the question papers of a recruitment exam conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) were kept, terming the incident a “paper loot”.
BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the Congress-led “INDI alliance” of remaining silent about the interests of students in this regard. He also questioned the presence of only three women ministers across the four Congress-ruled states in the country. The Congress is part of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government in the state.
Trivedi said the facts that had emerged during the investigation into the JPSC “irregularities” are “extremely shocking and reveal the true reality of the Congress-led INDI alliance’s concern for the interests of students”.
“In the examination for the Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Range Officer posts, the strongroom was broken into, the question papers were taken out and changes were made to them. In other words, what happened in Jharkhand was not a paper leak, but a paper loot,” he alleged.
“This has proved how weak the security of the strongroom was. It has also made it clear how weak the so-called strength of the Congress’s claims regarding protecting students’ interests and ensuring a smooth examination process is,” he said.
Trivedi said all those political parties that were “roaring and raising a hue and cry in Delhi over the issue of examinations” are silent on the Jharkhand issue.
Questioning why there were only three women ministers in four Congress-led state governments in the country, Trivedi said the “silence” of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge on the matter was “unfortunate”.
“He (Kharge) was the one who had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that although the Women’s Reservation Bill provides that it would be implemented along with delimitation, it should nevertheless be implemented immediately without carrying out delimitation. This reflects the reality of the Congress; they are opposed, in thought, word and deed, to giving women representation in politics,” Trivedi alleged.
“The crisis of credibility in politics today is because of the difference between what leaders say and what they do. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress party is clearly demonstrating this gap between words and actions… On the issue of women’s interests, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a symbol of the authenticity of credibility, Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, is a symbol of a crisis of credibility,” he said.