Why is Congress silent on Jharkhand ‘paper loot’, asks BJP

THE BJP on Saturday attacked the Opposition over an alleged break-in at a strongroom, where the question papers of a recruitment exam conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) were kept, terming the incident a “paper loot”.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the Congress-led “INDI alliance” of remaining silent about the interests of students in this regard. He also questioned the presence of only three women ministers across the four Congress-ruled states in the country. The Congress is part of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government in the state.

Trivedi said the facts that had emerged during the investigation into the JPSC “irregularities” are “extremely shocking and reveal the true reality of the Congress-led INDI alliance’s concern for the interests of students”.