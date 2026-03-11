Why induction stove sales are suddenly surging: LPG shortage linked to West Asia conflict sparks rush to alternatives

The shortage of commercial LPG cylinders and supply disruptions have triggered a sharp rise in sales of induction cooktops across the country, with many citizens and hoteliers rushing to buy the appliances in stores and online. While some are scrambling due to the LPG supply shortage and others are making pre-emptive purchases, local vendors as well as e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon say sales volumes have spiked in recent days.

According to data from Flipkart, sales of induction cooktops have “tripled” over the past four to five days compared with the preceding three to four weeks. Responding to The Indian Express, a Flipkart spokesperson said pockets such as Delhi, Kolkata and Uttar Pradesh have recorded particularly high spikes.

“The prevailing global condition has made the induction cooktop from a “kitchen upgrade” into a “survival necessity” for many households. We are seeing an unprecedented surge in induction sales driven by a combination of soaring costs and physical supply shortages of LPG. Sales volume has tripled over the last 4-5 days as compared to the preceding 3-4 weeks, with some localised high-demand areas like Delhi, Kolkata, and UP having even higher spikes as consumers hedge against future price volatility,” said the Flipkart spokesperson.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from Amazon India on Tuesday said that demand for induction cooktops have surged by 20 times on the Amazon.in online site over the last 24 hours, compared to a regular day.

Similar trends are being observed in physical stores across Mumbai, where vendors report a rise in purchases as well as inquiries about induction stoves. The surge in demand comes amid an ongoing shortage of LPG cylinders and disruptions in commercial LPG supply.

Unlike gas stoves that rely on an open flame, induction cooktops use electromagnetic technology to heat cookware directly, eliminating the need for LPG cylinders.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sagar Satra, manager of Thane’s Manpada-based Golden Steel and Appliances, said the store had recorded a five-fold increase in demand for induction stoves in the past week.

“Previously, we would sell 5 – 7 gas stoves in a day as against 2 – 3 induction stoves in a week. However, in the past one week, we have observed that while the sales of gas stoves have remained the same, the sale of induction stoves increased to 10 in a week, marking a five times rise. While we are not certain whether this is a direct result of the LPG cylinder crisis, we are definitely witnessing an increased demand,” said Satra.

At Kalbadevi’s Atlanta Enterprises store, a vendor also pointed to rising demand, particularly on Tuesday.

“Generally, we get one or two inquiries relating to induction stoves in a day but today nearly 4 customers have already come in and purchased this. Due to the ongoing LPG cylinder crisis, what other choice do people have but to resort to alternative mediums,” the vendor told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, some vendors believe sales of induction cooktops could rise further if the LPG shortage continues into the coming week.

In the suburbs, Govardhan Trivedi of the Big B Appliances store in Malad said hotels had begun exploring the option of induction stoves amid concerns over commercial LPG supply.

“While we have not seen a direct increase in sales, this morning, some hotels approached us to make inquiry about the induction cooktops. Since the supply of commercial LPG is entirely disrupted, many have expressed concerns over their business and are trying to explore options when it comes to big induction stoves,” he said.