Indian Railways provides two bed sheets in AC coaches, here’s why

Indian Railways AC Coaches: Indian Railways provides two bed sheets to passengers travelling in AC coaches as part of its standard bedroll kit. The arrangement is meant to ensure better comfort, hygiene and convenience during overnight and long-distance journeys.

According to the Railway Board, the national transporter provides bedrolls to all passengers travelling in air-conditioned classes. The cost of the bedroll is included in the ticket fare for First AC, Second AC, Third AC and AC Economy passengers. Each bedroll packet contains two bed sheets, one pillow cover and a hand towel. But have you ever wondered why the national transporter gives passengers two bed sheets in AC coaches?

Why AC passengers get two bed sheets

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that one bed sheet is meant for keeping on sleeper seat, while the second bed sheet is intended to be used under the blanket. This prevents the blanket from coming into direct contact with the passenger’s body. “This blanket cover sheet is washed after single use,” Vaishnaw said.

The Union Minister was responding to questions raised by Rajya Sabha MP Chandrakant Damodar Handore, who sought details on the health and hygiene rationale behind washing woollen blankets only once a month while bed sheets are laundered after every journey.

He also asked about the status of mechanised and BOOT laundries using AI camera-based stain detection technology and Whito-Meters to monitor linen cleanliness, the reduction in the prescribed lifespan of linen to phase out worn-out bedding faster, and whether Indian Railways has directed that the extra bed sheet in every bedroll kit be used as a sanitary layer between passengers and the blanket.

Responding to the queries, Vaishnaw said that, as a pilot initiative to improve passenger comfort and hygiene, Indian Railways has started providing blanket covers to all AC class passengers on trains operated by the North Western Railway and on the newly launched Vande Bharat Sleeper train running between Kamakhya and Howrah.

Indian Railways uses AI cameras and Whito-Meters to check linen cleanliness

The Railway Minister further said that Whito-Meters are used at all mechanised laundries to check the cleanliness of linen. CCTV cameras have also been installed at laundries across the network to monitor laundry operations.

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“Indian Railways has also initiated the pilot project of using automated AI-camera stain detection technology in laundries at Pune Division, Central Railway and Jaipur & Jodhpur division, North Western Railway for ascertaining the quality of washed linen,” he added.

When does Indian Railways replace bed sheets and blankets?

Vaishnaw further said that the prescribed lifespan of bed sheets, blankets and other linen items is fixed under existing Railway rules. He added that these norms are reviewed periodically based on their usage, condition and serviceability. “Linen items found unserviceable are withdrawn and replaced in accordance with the prescribed norms,” the Union Minister added.