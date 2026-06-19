Why Indian Railways is creating a new network for 340 million tonnes of fly ash

Indian Railways fly ash transportation: The Ministry of Railways is planning a dedicated logistics network to transport nearly 340 million tonnes of fly ash generated annually by thermal power plants across the country. At present, Indian Railways transports only about 13 million tonnes of fly ash annually. On Thursday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a high-level meet at Rail Bhawan to review plans for enabling the large-scale transportation of fly ash through the rail network.

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What is fly ash

Fly ash is one of the largest by-product of thermal power generation, poses both an environmental challenge and an economic opportunity. While it requires safe and sustainable management, fly ash also holds significant potential as a valuable resource for the infrastructure and industrial sectors.