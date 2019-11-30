Why have Cong, NCP and Sena still kept their MLAs captive, asks BJP

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday attacked the newly formed state government, asking why the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was holding its elected members captive in hotels even after the BJP had publicly declared that it would sit in the opposition. He also took a dig at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and alleged that the MVA preferred to discuss the floor test in its first Cabinet meet rather than giving relief to farmers.

Fadnavis, who represents the Nagpur South West constituency, had resigned from the chief minister’s post on November 26 afternoon, just 80-hours after he took the oath of the office for a second term.

“If the Maha Vikas Aghadi has the majority then why are they secretly calling the floor test in Maharashtra Assembly?” Fadnavis asked. “…It was interesting to note that in the first Cabinet meeting on Thursday night, the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena chose to discuss how to prove majority secretly, instead of discussing on how assistance and relief can be given to farmers suffering from unseasonal rains.”

Questioning the government’s decision to change the pro-tem Speaker, defying rule, Fadnavis said, “ It displayed their lack of confidence among each other.” BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar was recently named as the pro-tem Speaker.

Fadnavis also questioned CM Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to stay work on Metro car shed project at Aarey Colony in Mumbai. “It is unfortunate that the state government stayed Aarey Metro car shed work in spite of High court and Honourable court orders. This shows the state government is not serious about Mumbai’s infrastructure projects,” he said. The decision, he added, would have an adverse impact on the common people of Mumbai.

The former CM said Japan’s JICA had given Rs 15,000 crore for the project at a low-interest rate for a longer period of time which was in the larger interest of Maharashtra. By taking an ad hoc decision to stall the mega project, the Uddhav-led government has sent a “wrong signal which would demotivate investors to come forward in future”.

The Metro car shed project was a bone of contention between the BJP and Sena during the October 21 Assembly polls, with Sena leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray leading the campaign against the decision to remove over 2,000 trees for the project.