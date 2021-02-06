scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 06, 2021
Latest news

Why driving test may not be required while applying for licence now

The notification comes as the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is celebrating Road Safety Month from 18 January to 17 February 2021 instead of the National Road Safety Week, which is observed from 11 January to 17th January every year.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | February 6, 2021 4:11:37 pm
driving test, driving licenceIn order to impart quality driver training to the citizens, the Ministry has proposed detailed requirements to be met and procedures to be followed by such centres. (Representational Photo/File)

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Friday issued a draft notification for the accreditation of driver training centres, wherein an individual, on successful completion of driver training from such centers, will be exempted from the requirement of driving test while applying for a driving licence.

This move, the Ministry said, will also help the transport industry to have specially-trained drivers, which will improve their efficiency and reduce road accidents.

In order to impart quality driver training to the citizens, the Ministry has proposed detailed requirements to be met and procedures to be followed by such centres.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

An official release also said that the draft notification, dated January 29, 2021, has been uploaded on the official website of the ministry for public consultation and will be formally issued after this stage.

The notification comes as the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is celebrating Road Safety Month from January 18 to February 17, 2021 instead of the National Road Safety Week, which is observed from January 11-17 every year.

During this period, several nationwide activities have been planned to be conducted throughout the country in association with the state governments/ UT administrations, OEMs and other stakeholders.

The government, through such events, aims to spread awareness on how to avoid accidents and injuries while on the road.

Last month, while addressing the 40th Meeting of Transport Development Council, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had stressed upon the need for making the public transport people friendly, safe, affordable, accessible, cost-effective and pollution-free.

He had also called for reducing road accidents by half by the year 2025.

At the 19th Meeting of National Road Safety Council (NRSC), Gadkari had suggested involving social media on major basis for awareness and education about road safety measures. He highlighted that there is a committee of MPs related to road safety, and requested all the MLAs to also focus on the issue of accident reduction in their constituencies.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 06: Latest News

Advertisement