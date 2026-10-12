‘Keep getting messages’: Rahul Gandhi’s big claim on Gyanesh Kumar

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, addressed a press conference ahead of the scheduled Congress March. During the press conference, he said: People are being stopped from reaching delhi. Trains, buses are being stopped. delhi has been converted into a fortress. Why is Delhi, the capital of India, in jail?

Rahul Gandhi implied that CEC Gyanesh Kumar is in touch with him. He said that Gyanesh Kumar should rather turn approver. Gandhi said that they are after those who have asked to do what you have done. We might even forgive you. You may have made the mistke but you are not the mind behind the mistake.

He said: “Why is the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar not giving his resignation? The Opposition leaders were detained. Why is this happening is because we are asking the same question as two Election Commissioners asked. We know Gyanesh Kumar has not been able to sleep at night. You will not be spared as the CEC. These lakhs of people are asking you questions and they won’t stop.”

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Rahul Gandhi said that two-hundred officers in your government are in touch with us. Until the Constitution is not upheld and elections system is not fixed the youth of the country won’t stop. We will not back down. This is our fight to save the Constitution.

‘No parallel protests’, says Rahul Gandhi

On protests against the CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Rahul Gandhi said that ‘all protests are part of just one protest.’ We do not care which party or formation you come from, it is one protest. There are no parallel protests.

During the conference, Rahul Gandhi played several videos showing alleged police excesses on dissenting protestors.

Rahul Gandhi appealed to stand with solidarity to ‘save Constitution’

Rahul Gandhi appealed to commoners and asked them to show solidarity with protesters on their march to Supreme Court. He said, “If you can’t come for some reason, when we are there are supreme court, show us solidarity. That you stand with the Constitution. You should express and tell the country you are against what is happening… Go in a closed room and speak and say that you’ll save the Constitution.”

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Rahul Gandhi also said that female protesters are being beaten and thrashed by the police so that parents stop their children from attending the protest. A narrative of fear is being framed that India, and its youth is scared of Modi’s police.

While taking questions from journalists, Rahul Gandhi ‘played’ journalist and asked ‘how many of you believe that everything that is happening is right and just?’

Minds of people of Delhi not barricaded, says Rahul Gandhi

On police barricading and deployment of police personnel in Delhi-NCR, Rahul Gandhi said that it is not the ‘streets that we are fighting for but the minds.’

Rahul Gandhi implied that CEC Gyanesh Kumar is in touch with him. He further said that the President of India agreed to meet Opposition leaders. However, the meeting was denied at the behest of the Prime Minister’s Office.

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The Congress has announced a protest against the chief election commissioner over its allegations of “vote chori”, demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar.