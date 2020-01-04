Why compare nation with Pak, are you its envoy: Mamata to PM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee administers an oath while leading a protest in Siliguri on Friday. PTI West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee administers an oath while leading a protest in Siliguri on Friday. PTI

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi had become an “ambassador of Pakistan” since he is seen “glorifying” the neighbouring country on most occasions.

Banerjee, while addressing party workers after a rally in North Bengal’s Siliguri against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), also slammed the PM for frequently comparing India with Pakistan. “India is a big country with a rich culture and heritage. It is the biggest democracy in the world. Why does the PM always compare our nation with Pakistan? Are you the ambassador of Pakistan? You should talk about Hindustan. We don’t want to hear about Pakistan. Why do you refer to Pakistan in every issue? We don’t support Pakistan. We love Hindustan,” she said. The Prime Minister on Thursday dared the Congress and its allies to raise their voice against Pakistan’s atrocities on its minorities for the last 70 years.

Referring to his remarks, Banerjee said the PM and his party spoke of Pakistan every now and then to divert attention from the prevailing economic crisis and unemployment in the country.

“If someone says give me job, PM says go to Pakistan. If someone says we don’t have any industries, he says go to Pakistan… we should talk about India. This is our motherland,” said Banerjee.

Talking about CAA, the TMC chief said it was a shame that even after 70 years of independence people were being asked to prove their citizenship.

Criticising the BJP leadership for creating confusion over the NRC, Banerjee said, “On one hand, PM says there will be no NRC; on the other, Union Home Minister and other BJP ministers claim the exercise will be conducted across the country. Who is speaking the truth? We do not want to see either CAA or NRC in the country.”

