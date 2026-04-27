Why churches in Kerala are abandoning fireworks this year

2 min readThiruvanananthapuramUpdated: Apr 27, 2026 05:42 AM IST
In Thrissur, a manufacturing unit engaged by a temple to prepare fireworks for the famed fireworks display of the annual Thrissur Pooram witnessed multiple blasts on April 21, leading to deaths and severe injuries.
In the wake of the April 21 fireworks tragedy in Thrissur that left 14 people dead, several prominent churches in Kerala have abandoned plans for fireworks displays that have been a major attraction of their annual festivals.
In Thrissur, a manufacturing unit engaged by a temple to prepare fireworks for the famed fireworks display of the annual Thrissur Pooram witnessed multiple blasts on April 21, leading to deaths and severe injuries. Following the tragedy, the Pooram fireworks spectacle and festivities were abandoned.
In the aftermath of this, the St Joseph’s Church at Pavaratty in Thrissur dropped its three-day fireworks display as a mark of respect towards the workers who died in the tragedy. “The fireworks at the church had been held every year in the last week of April in a grand way. But this time, the church has decided to avoid it completely as a mark of respect towards the deceased,” said a church official.
Moreover, under the Malankara Orthodox denomination, five churches have decided to conduct their annual festivals without the fireworks spectacle.
Prominent among them is the St George Orthodox Church at Puthuppally in Kottayam district, which is also a leading pilgrimage centre. The church has decided to use the money usually spent on fireworks towards charitable schemes.
Church vicar Fr Andrews T John said the decision was taken in response to the appeal made by the Church head, Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Mathews III. The festival is attended by people from different religions, and the fireworks display had been scheduled for May 5.
The St George Orthodox Church at Chandanappally in Pathanamthitta district, another prominent Christian pilgrimage centre, has also decided not to conduct a fireworks display. Instead, the amount will be used towards the construction of a house for a poor family, the church said. “The decision was taken in response to the appeal of the church head. This is not merely a decision, but a spiritual declaration, which elevates the meaning of celebration to the higher realm of service to humanity,” said the church in a release.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More