Why Centre’s Rs 6000-per year scheme is not getting Maharashtra farmers excited

The announcement of a Rs 6,000 per annum income guarantee scheme for small and marginal farmers, made by Union minister Piyush Goyal while presenting the interim Budget for 2019-2020, has failed to generate much excitement among farmers in the state. Many of them feel that the amount is simply not enough and will not be of any substantial help to them. Marginal farmers are those with holdings of up to one hectare of land, while those with up to 2 hectares of land are called small farmers.

Advertising

Given the pattern of land holdings in the state, this move is going to help farmers in western Maharashtra more than those in other parts of the state. Some of those left out are farmers in distress, struggling to make ends meet in drought-prone districts.

What exactly does the scheme promise?

Drawn roughly along the lines of the Rayatu Bandhu Scheme of Telangana and the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Argumentation (KALIA) scheme of Odisha, the central government has announced financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year to small and marginal land holders. While announcing the scheme in Parliament, Goyal said it will help supplement the income of farmers.

His announcement was met with enthusiastic thumping and cries of Jai Kisan from the Treasury benches.

Several experts have hailed this scheme which, they said, will guarantee farmers a fixed income every year. The amount would be distributed in installments and the first installment of Rs 2,000 would be credited by March 31, said Goyal. The scheme — called the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, or PM Kisan — will involve an outlay of

Rs 75,000 crore, and is meant for 12.56 crores of land holdings up to 2 hectares.

How is PM-Kisan different from the Rayatu Bandhu Scheme?

Advertising

Though quite similar to the Rayatu Bandhu Scheme, there are two major differences between it and PM-Kisan. The scheme by Telangana government involves direct transfer of Rs 8,000 per year per acre to farmers, and the assistance is not related to land holding area. So, a farmer in Telangana with 2 hectares (5 acres) of land would stand to gain Rs 40,000 from the state government scheme, much more than what he will receive under PM-Kisan. Similarly, the Odisha government’s scheme, KALIA, offers Rs 10,000 per year to families of agriculturists, but without any conditions about their land holding area.

Farm labourers and landless labourers are also eligible for this scheme in Odisha, but they are not eligible for PM-Kisan.

How much help can Rs 2,000 per season be?

At the start of the crop cycle, farmers are in dire need of liquidity to buy agricultural inputs such as seeds and fertilisers. They may also need the help of farm labourers, who have to be paid in cash. Given the current rate of inputs, this amount will help the farmer buy around 7.5 bags of urea or 1.5 bags of diammonium phosphate (DAP) or two bags of muriate of potash (MOP).

On an average, a sugarcane farmer has to use 5 bags of urea, two bags of DAP and one bag of MOP per acre, so Rs 2,000 will not be enough for him. For an acre of soyabean, farmers need to use one bag of urea, 2 bags of MOP and one bag of DAP, and Rs 2,000 is not enough to buy these items. The story for other agricultural commodities is the same: the money is not enough for them to buy the amount of agricultural inputs they need even for one acre.

Who is most likely to benefit from the scheme?

Ideally, the financial assistance should be given to farmers who need it the most. Farmers in drought-prone districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada fall in that category, and they probably need the additional income more than cane growers in western Maharashtra. But, as per the agricultural census of 2010-11, the number of small and medium farmers in western Maharashtra is higher than in Marathwada and Vidarbha.

This trend can be explained by factors such as greater appreciation of land value and repeated division of ancestral land among family members. The average land holding in Maharashtra is around 1.44 hectares and more than 70 per cent of the holding is up to 2 hectares.

Will the scheme help landless or agricultural labourers?

As per the census of 2010-11, Maharashtra has over one crore agricultural labourers, 1,08,15,262 to be exact, and majority of them are landless labourers. So, while they are the first to feel the brunt of an agricultural crisis, landless labourers will not be eligible for the scheme.

Advertising

Finally, this scheme amounts to little less than Rs 17 per day, and has been called a ‘joke’ and a ‘pittance’ by farmers from Maharashtra. Many farmers, who had hoped for a complete loan waiver from the interim Budget, have been extremely disappointed.