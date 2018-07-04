Why can’t police be given weekly off, asks Madras HC

The court further noted that a conducive atmosphere should be created for the policemen as it would help keep the morale high in the interest of the society. (Representational) The court further noted that a conducive atmosphere should be created for the policemen as it would help keep the morale high in the interest of the society. (Representational)

In a relief to policemen in Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court has said that the state government should contemplate giving policemen a day off in a week like other government officials in order to spend time with their families, PTI reported on Wednesday.

While hearing a plea seeking abolition of the orderly system in the police force, Justice N Kirubakaran observed, “Every government servant is entitled to a one-day holiday in a week so that they can spend time with their families, likewise why shouldn’t the police personnel who don’t get a weekly off.”

The court directed Additional Advocate General P H Aravind Pandian to take instructions from the higher authorities in the matter and asked him to mention a date from which they would like to implement the instructions.

Exhibiting concern for policemen, the judge noted that policemen were forced to work round-the-clock, sometimes without any holiday. And this was one of the reasons for deviant activities of police officials.

“It will help them rejuvenate themselves and relieve them from stress,” said the judge.

The court further noted that a conducive atmosphere should be created for the policemen as it would help keep the morale high in the interest of the society.

It was stated that policemen along with their family members face stress and mental agony and it is necessary to have at least a day’s holiday which would be helpful for them and their family members.

Meanwhile, a counter-affidavit was filed in this case by the state DGP, stating that the Greater Chennai Police, except some special units like CCB, CRB, work eight hours a day in three shifts.

