Why can’t govt take important decisions in first two years: Shiv Sena

Taking a dig at the BJP for several important decisions that the Union government has announced ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Shiv Sena on Thursday asked why important decisions were not taken in the first two years of the government’s tenure.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said the Union and state governments are both making several announcements as time runs out before the model code of conduct kicks in. “The season of announcements starts ahead of the polls. Why can’t the government of any party take such important decisions in the first or second year of coming to power?” said the editorial.

“If decisions are taken keeping an eye on various castes and communities, then these will cause more damage than benefit in an election year,” it added.

The Sena mouthpiece was referring to the Maharashtra government’s recent Cabinet decisions announcing several schemes worth Rs 736 crore for

OBC and VJNT communities. “Nobody will have objections to these decisions. But didn’t we know that OBC and other communities have been living in the state for several years? The people could have been enjoying the fruits of the decisions if they had been taken just after coming to power,” said the editorial.