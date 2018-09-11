Why BJP protested during UPA regime if global factors lead to fuel price rise: MNS

MNS workers during the bandh in Mumbai; (below) NCP members take out a rally with a bullock cart. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi) MNS workers during the bandh in Mumbai; (below) NCP members take out a rally with a bullock cart. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

With his men actively participating in enforcing Monday’s Bharat bandh, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray asked the Bharatiya Janata Party why it protested during the UPA regime if fuel price hikes are caused by global factors. “The BJP is claiming that the rise in fuel prices is caused by global factors and it is not in the government’s hands. Then why did it protest during the Congress regime? Do they remember what Modi said then? The BJP likes to spread lies and is giving false information,” Thackeray said while addressing the media on Monday evening.

The MNS chief added that the BJP is not a party with a difference but is in fact, worse than the Congress. “It was the issue that was important, not who called the bandh. We participated in the bandh considering the seriousness of the issue,” said Thackeray while speaking about why the party took part in a bandh called by the Congress.

On Monday, MNS activists took part in the bandh and disrupted Mumbai Metro services. They carried out a “funeral of Achhe Din” outside the Shiv Sena office, brought a donkey to a petrol pump in Chembur and vandalised the office of a BJP corporator in Malad.

The Shiv Sena stayed away from the bandh but criticised the BJP over rising fuel prices and inflation.

“The same fire that is required to burn a pyre has been lit to burn the common man with price rise. We don’t accept the philosophy that the people burning in this fire have not woken up and need a bandh call to wake them up. In 2019, they will burn down the Lanka of those in power today,” said an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana.

