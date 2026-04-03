Why Bihar govt letter on Z-plus security for Nitish Kumar irks his JDU colleagues

Days before Nitish Kumar steps down as chief minister and heads to the Rajya Sabha, a letter issued by Bihar government’s home department “anticipating” his resignation and offering him Z-Plus security when he heads to his new assignment has caused heartburn among Janata Dal (United) leaders.

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Issued by K Suhita Anupam, special secretary of the state government, on March 30 and addressed to Bihar Director General of Police Vinay Kumar, the letter — written in Hindi — says: “I’m directed hereby to say that Honourable CM Nitish Kumar has been getting security under provisions of Bihar Special Security Act, 2000. Nitish Kumar has been elected to Rajya Sabha and hence, is likely to resign as member of Legislative Council and state CM before taking oath as Rajya Sabha member. In the wake of this, Nitish Kumar’s security has been revised and he would be now given Z Plus security.”