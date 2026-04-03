Why Bihar govt letter on Z-plus security for Nitish Kumar irks his JDU colleagues

Days before Nitish Kumar steps down as chief minister and heads to the Rajya Sabha, a letter issued by Bihar government’s home department “anticipating” his resignation and offering him Z-Plus security when he heads to his new assignment has caused heartburn among Janata Dal (United) leaders.
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Issued by K Suhita Anupam, special secretary of the state government, on March 30 and addressed to Bihar Director General of Police Vinay Kumar, the letter — written in Hindi — says: “I’m directed hereby to say that Honourable CM Nitish Kumar has been getting security under provisions of Bihar Special Security Act, 2000. Nitish Kumar has been elected to Rajya Sabha and hence, is likely to resign as member of Legislative Council and state CM before taking oath as Rajya Sabha member. In the wake of this, Nitish Kumar’s security has been revised and he would be now given Z Plus security.”
The letter has left JD(U) leaders incensed, especially since Nitish is likely to resign only after taking oath as a Rajya Sabha member on April 10. What appears to have upset the party more is that the letter came from the home department — a portfolio held by Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who has emerged as a front-runner in the race to succeed Nitish Kumar.
For its part, the BJP has refrained from reacting to the controversy. However, one JD(U) leader said the letter should have been issued after Nitish Kumar’s resignation. “How can a government letter anticipate the timing of a chief minister’s resignation?” a senior JD(U) leader asked.
Another senior JD(U) leader told The Indian Express that the letter “amounts to hurting the rank and file of the JD(U)”. “How can the home department official assume the timing of the CM’s resignation? Why the haste? Revision of security is a standard procedure and could have been done after Nitish Kumar resigns as CM,” the leader said.
Nitish Kumar resigned as a Member of Legislative Council on March 30, though he has decided to stay on as CM until the end of the inauspicious Kharmaas month on April 15. A new government is likely to take over after that.
Under the Constitution, a person can be chief minister without being a member of either House of the state legislature for up to six months.
Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008.
Expertise
He covers Bihar with main focus on politics, society and governance.
Investigative and explanatory stories are also his forte. Singh has 25 years of experience in print journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
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