Why Vajpayee was indispensable for Jan Sangh, BJP

1924-born Atal Bihari Vajpayee saw a long and illustrious political career for about 60 years, of which his Parliamentary stint spanned nearly half a century.

His role in making Sangh ideology palatable to India beyond its core supporters is what made his contribution crucial. His comrade-in-arms, LK Advani, never had time to get off the Rath, as he went about pushing the frontiers of the Jan Sangh and then the BJP. It was Vajpayee’s amiability and political skills at widening support for their ideas that worked as the perfect counterfoil to the more brusque Advani routine.

In what Vajpayee said about India’s first PM, Pandit Nehru on his death, lay seeds of how he chose to fashion himself, and his relationship with his political opponents. Speaking after Nehru’s death in 1964, he said in the Lok Sabha, that in Nehru’s life; “we get a glimpse of the noble sentiments to be found in the saga of Valmiki”. For, like Ram, Nehru was “the orchestrator of the impossible and inconceivable, not afraid of compromise but would never compromise under duress”. He spoke of Nehru as one whom”no one can replace”. No-one in the BJP today would be able to boast of being able to walk across the aisle and so far.

Later, even when politics became bitter, for example in 1991, he spoke openly, after Rajiv’s assassination of how he was “alive” because of then PM, Rajiv Gandhi suggesting that he go as part of the state delegation to New York and attend to his kidney trouble.

Vajpayee enjoyed the sparring in the political arena and held his own forcefully. But, to him, the Opposition was not about an enmity or winning elections about capturing territory. Amiable ties across party lines were always maintained by him.

With Sonia Gandhi, his party’s relationship often degenerated to unpleasant barbs. Not so with Vajpayee. Even when Sonia moved a no-confidence motion against the NDA in August 2003 and termed Vajpayee’s projected rate of growth of 8% as “Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapne”, Vajpayee was angry, but the repartee was parliamentary.

Even in institutional terms, best practices like all-party meetings, briefings across political party lines on matters of vital national interest, Vajpayee took care to keep rival political leaders in the loop.

The BJP, in the 1950s and till the 1990s, was on the backfoot, as it was the bearer of a legacy that suffered by being associated with the Mahatma’s assassination (the RSS having been banned after his killing) and a narrow social base. So, if Vajpayee did not exist, he would have had to be invented. His personal charisma and abilities, helped to make the BJP and its ideology more acceptable and wield power, win allies in a coalition necessary to rule at the Centre. In effect, Vajpayee brought a more expansive understanding of Parliamentary democracy and the role of diversity in it — indispensable for Jan Sangh/BJP when it needed to blossom and grow.

