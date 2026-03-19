Why are more locals entering Goa’s drug trade? Quick cash, peer pressure, and more
A reply tabled by Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, in the recent Legislative Assembly session states that the information was compiled based on investigation records, intelligence inputs and disclosures of the apprehended accused in narcotics smuggling cases.
Economic motive, lure of quick financial gains, social exposure with the existing drug networks and peer pressure – these are among the key factors identified by Goa government as the primary cause for locals venturing into drug trade in the state.
A reply tabled by Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant – who has the Home Department portfolio – in the recent Legislative Assembly session states that the information was compiled based on investigation records, intelligence inputs and disclosures of the apprehended accused in narcotics smuggling cases.
In response to a question on whether the Home Department has investigated the root cause of locals’ involvement in drug trade in the coastal state, the reply said: “Economic motive and the lure of quick financial gains have been identified as primary reasons for involvement in narcotic activities”. Peer influence and social exposure and association with existing drug networks and peer pressure, particularly among youth in tourist and nightlife areas, are among other factors, it added.
According to data tabled in the assembly, 121 cases of narcotics smuggling were registered in Goa and at least 29 Goans, 87 non-Goans and 22 foreign nationals were arrested in 2021. The next year, 154 cases were registered and 57 Goans, 104 non-Goans and 29 foreigners were arrested. In 2023, 140 cases were lodged, while 47 Goans, 98 non-Goans and 21 foreigners were arrested. The cases of narcotics smuggling shot up to 162 in 2022, while 55 Goans, 113 non-Goans and 24 foreign nationals were arrested. In 2025, 163 cases were registered in which 76 were from Goa, 105 were from other states and 32 were foreign nationals.
According to the police, 171.2 kg of narcotics were seized in the state in 2023, while 275.08 kg of narcotics was seized in 2024 and 234.28 kg was seized respectively in 2025. In April last year, Goa police’s crime branch arrested three people and seized 4.325 kg of cocaine, estimated to be valued over Rs 43.2 crore in the international market. The seizure was one of the ‘biggest’ for the contraband in terms of value in the state. The contraband, which was sourced from Thailand, had been concealed in 32 packets of wafers and coffee.
While stating that there is no evidence of increased drug trade in the state, the Home Department said that due to greater inter-agency coordination and effective intelligence, the seizure of drugs has increased.
“The team of district police, crime branch and anti-narcotics cell are always in the field throughout the state, who are conducting raids after receiving specific information and cases are booked as per the provision of NDPS Act 1985. Goa Police have strengthened surveillance, intensified intelligence collection, enhanced community policing and coordinated with social welfare and educational institutions for preventive and rehabilitative measures to address the underlying causes,” it added.
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The government said it has taken proactive steps to combat drug trade in the state, which include intensified police patrolling to collect intelligence and patrolling in areas with high footfall of tourists, integrated nakabandi (check-points) at specific points, surprise inspections at bars, restaurants and shacks along the coastal belt and conducted awareness programmes for youth and students.
Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region.
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