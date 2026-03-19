Why are more locals entering Goa’s drug trade? Quick cash, peer pressure, and more

Economic motive, lure of quick financial gains, social exposure with the existing drug networks and peer pressure – these are among the key factors identified by Goa government as the primary cause for locals venturing into drug trade in the state.

A reply tabled by Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant – who has the Home Department portfolio – in the recent Legislative Assembly session states that the information was compiled based on investigation records, intelligence inputs and disclosures of the apprehended accused in narcotics smuggling cases.

In response to a question on whether the Home Department has investigated the root cause of locals’ involvement in drug trade in the coastal state, the reply said: “Economic motive and the lure of quick financial gains have been identified as primary reasons for involvement in narcotic activities”. Peer influence and social exposure and association with existing drug networks and peer pressure, particularly among youth in tourist and nightlife areas, are among other factors, it added.