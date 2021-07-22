Whoever speaks against BJP govt won’t be spared: Kejriwal on Dainik Bhaskar raids

Everyone should speak out against it and these raids should be stopped immediately. Media should be allowed to work independently, Kejriwal tweeted. (File photo)

Calling the Income Tax Department raids against media groups Dainik Bhaskar and Bharat Samachar an attempt to intimidate the media, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that a clear message that anyone who speaks out against the BJP government will not be spared is being sent out.

The premises belonging to the two media houses in different cities were raided on Thursday and searches were conducted in different cities of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

“The Income Tax raids against Dainik Bhaskar and Bharat Samachar are an attempt to intimidate the media. Their message is clear – those who speak out against the BJP government will not be spared. This is a dangerous thought process. Everyone should speak out against it and these raids should be stopped immediately. Media should be allowed to work independently,” Kejriwal tweeted.

In a message on its website, Dainik Bhaskar said the government raids against it came as it put out the “true picture of the government’s inefficiency before the country during the second wave of Covid-19.”