Who wins and who loses in Bihar’s new Rs 3.48 lakh crore budget?

Bihar Finance Minister Bijendra Yadav arrives at the State Assembly to present the Budget on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

Bihar Tuesday presented a Rs 3.48 lakh crore budget for 2026–27 — a nearly 10 percent increase over last year — with the Nitish Kumar government sharpening its focus on rural development, free electricity, women’s employment, and industrialisation. At the same time, it also reallocates spending away from several infrastructure and water-related sectors.

The budget reflects government priorities in women empowerment, employment generation, industrialisation, and key commitments such as the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Scheme offering Rs 2 lakh to women, 125 units of free electricity for all, and initiatives towards 1 crore job creation.

Education holds the largest share at 17.32 percent with Rs 60,205 crore, down Rs 760 crore from Rs 60,965 crore in 2025-26. The new Higher Education Department, separated from education, receives Rs 8,012 crore. Together, they total Rs 68,217 crore, up Rs 7,252 crore, with their combined share rising from 19.24 percent to 19.63 percent.