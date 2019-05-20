Toggle Menu
Who will take responsibility for safety of Delhiites when even police officials not safe: Kejriwal

The 58-year-old sub-inspector, Raj Kumar, was apparently filming the criminal on his mobile phone on Sunday night when he was assaulted in Shahdara's Vivek Vihar, police said.

Who takes responsibility for safety of Delhiites when even police is not safe? May God give courage to the family of late Rajkumar ji,” Kejriwal tweeted. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

A day after a sub-inspector died after he was attacked by a suspected criminal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked who will take responsibility for the safety of Delhiites when police officials themselves are not safe in the city.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

“Extremely shocking murder of Delhi Police sub inspector in Vivek Vihar last night. Who takes responsibility for safety of Delhiites when even police is not safe? May God give courage to the family of late Rajkumar ji,” Kejriwal tweeted.

According to police, a case under the relevant sections of IPC has been registered at Vivek Vihar police station and the accused, Vijay alias Bhuri, has been arrested, police said.

Police said Bhuri was a history sheeter, adding that officials are investigating whether other people were also involved in the attack.

