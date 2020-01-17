Who will de-radicalise Akhlaq, Pehlu Khan’s killers, Owaisi asks CDS Bipin Rawat

“What about those opposing citizenship for Assam’s Bengali Muslims?” Asaduddin Owaisi asked the CDS (File/Express Photo: Arul Horizon) “What about those opposing citizenship for Assam’s Bengali Muslims?” Asaduddin Owaisi asked the CDS (File/Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

Hitting out at CDS Bipin Rawat for suggesting to put radicalised youth in camps, Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has asked “who will de-radicalise the killers of Akhlaq and Pehlu Khan.”

On Thursday, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, said “girls and boys as young as 10 and 12 are now being radicalised” in Kashmir, and that those who are “completely radicalised” need to be “taken out separately” and put in deradicalisation camps.

Hours later, Owaisi asked the CDS who will “de-radicalise lynchers and their political masters?” “What about those opposing citizenship for Assam’s Bengali Muslims?” he asked. “Policy is decided by civilian administration not by any General. By speaking on policy/politics, he is undermining civilian supremacy,” Owaisi tweeted. The AIMIM chief has been at the forefront of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Hyderabad.

#WATCH Telangana:AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaks on Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat’s statement, “…There are people who’ve been completely radicalised. These people need to be taken out separately,possibly taken to some de-radicalisation camps”,in Adilabad.(16.1) pic.twitter.com/nDqbZwB9bB — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020

Responding to a question on radicalisation of youth at the Raisina Dialogue, Raawat said: “It is happening from schools, universities, from religious places and sites. There are a group of people who are spreading this,” he said, adding that those who are identified as radicalising others should be isolated “gradually”. Then, he said, “a counter-radicalisation programme” should be started. “First target those who are completely radicalised, then start also looking at the future,” he said.

“Maybe deradicalise “Badla” Yogi and “Pakistan jao” Meerut SP? Maybe deradicalise those imposing hardship on us through NPR-NRC?” Owaisi reacted to Rawat’s remarks.

Rawat, as the Army chief, had criticised the protests against the amended citizenship law, inviting ire from opposition leaders, including Owaisi. “As we are witnessing in a large number of universities and colleges, students, the way they are leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in cities and towns. This is not leadership,” Rawat had then said. Owaisi then sought to remind him that “leadership is knowing the limits of one’s office.”

