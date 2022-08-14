Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?

Stockbroker and billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 62, passed away in Mumbai early Sunday morning.

Breach Candy hospital CEO N Santhanam told The Indian Express that Jhunjhunwala was brought dead to the hospital at 6:45 am. According to a doctor, Jhunjhunwala was suffering from diabetes and a kidney ailment.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death. “Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress,” he wrote in a tweet.

Jhunjhunwala, who was popularly known as India’s Warren Buffett, had an estimated net worth of about $4.6 billion, according to Forbes. He was also included on the Forbes 2022 list.

Last week, Akasa Air, a low-cost airline backed by him, had commenced operations in India with its first flight taking off from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

“For the culture of a company to be frugal you’ve to start off fresh,” Jhunjhunwala had said, amid concerns that the aviation market wasn’t as alluring as before. “I’m very, very bullish on India’s aviation sector in terms of demand.”

Jhunjhunwala had a 40 per cent stake in the airline and had onboarded aviation industry veterans such as former Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube and ex-IndiGo President Aditya Ghosh to run the company.