Friday, Dec 16, 2022

WHO stands by its action on Gambia deaths after DCGI says ‘premature’ link

Responding to questions sent by The Indian Express, the WHO said in a statement: “WHO’s mandate is to issue global alerts about potential risks. WHO stands by the action taken,” the statement from the organisation said.

Gambia death, World Health Organisation, DGCI, V G Somani, cough syrup, Indian Express news, latest health newsA December 13 letter from the Drugs Controller General of India to the intergovernmental agency stated that it made a “premature deduction … regarding the cause of death” and that all its further communications were a “reaffirmation of this deduction, without waiting for independent verification.”
The World Health Organisation (WHO) Friday said it stands by the alert it raised on four India-manufactured cough syrups over their potential link to deaths of children in The Gambia, after India’s drug regulator told the intergovernmental body that it had made a “premature deduction”.

It added: “When many children die of (a) mysterious sickness, it’s a tragedy that means WHO had to act quickly.” The agency even earlier said that the alert, which asked other countries to be on the lookout for the four syrups, was similar to what it does in other cases, including the case of similar acute kidney injury seen in children in Indonesia.

Seventy children in The Gambia had died of acute kidney injury “potentially” linked to the India-manufactured syrups, the WHO had said.

Friday’s response from WHO also stated that the organisation contracted laboratories in Ghana and Switzerland, which tested the suspected cough syrups from The Gambia and confirmed excess levels of ethylene glycol and di-ethylene glycol. “These contaminated syrups are dangerous and should not be in any medicine, ever,” it said.

“WHO immediately shared the confirmatory results with authorities in The Gambia, and India, as well as the manufacturer of the suspected products-Maiden Pharmaceuticals,” the response said.

The letter by India’s DCGI’s V G Somani said that the control samples — samples of syrup from the same batch exported to the Gambia maintained by the company for quality control purposes — did not contain ethylene glycol or di-ethylene glycol.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 03:50:41 am
