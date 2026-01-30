WHO says Nipah virus spread risk from India is low, rules out travel curbs

The transmission of Nipah virus has been linked to fruits or date palm sap contaminated by bats.

After India reported only two cases of the Nipah virus since December 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) Friday said that the risk of the virus spreading from the country was low, ruling out any travel or trade restrictions, Reuters reported.

The statement comes even as Hong Kong, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Nepal reintroduced Covid-style health screening measures following reports of the cases, the report stated.

In an email to Reuters, the agency stated, “The WHO considers ‍the ⁠risk of further spread of infection from these two cases is low,” adding that India had the capacity to contain such outbreaks.