WHO says Nipah virus spread risk from India is low, rules out travel curbs

New DelhiUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 01:28 PM IST
Nipah VirusThe transmission of Nipah virus has been linked to fruits or date palm sap contaminated by bats.
After India reported only two cases of the Nipah virus since December 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) Friday said that the risk of the virus spreading from the country was low, ruling out any travel or trade restrictions, Reuters reported.

The statement comes even as Hong Kong, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Nepal reintroduced Covid-style health screening measures following reports of the cases, the report stated.

In an email to Reuters, the agency stated, “The WHO considers ‍the ⁠risk of further spread of infection from these two cases is low,” adding that India had the capacity to contain such outbreaks.

“There is no evidence yet of increased human to human transmission,” it stated.

The Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that only two confirmed cases of Nipah virus disease have been reported in West Bengal since December last year, and that all identified contacts linked to the cases have tested negative.

Also read | Before Nipah could spread: How AIIMS Kalyani’s midnight response, rapid testing and strict containment averted an outbreak

“It has been observed that speculative and incorrect figures regarding Nipah Virus Disease (NiVD) cases are being circulated in certain sections of the media. In this context, it is clarified that, as per reports received from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), only two confirmed cases of Nipah Virus Disease have been reported from West Bengal from December last year till date,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also warned the public and media to “rely only on verified information released by official sources and refrain from spreading unverified or speculative reports”.

What is Nipah virus?

Nipah is a rare but highly lethal zoonotic virus that is primarily transmitted from fruit bats to humans, with limited human-to-human transmission.

The infection can cause severe complications such as encephalitis, with fatality rates ranging between 45-75 per cent in reported outbreaks. Experts say that while Nipah outbreaks occur almost annually in Bangladesh, there is no evidence that the virus is evolving into a highly transmissible human pathogen.

Must Read | Why Asia is reintroducing Covid-style screening for travelers from this Indian state

Nipah mainly affects animals such as bats, pigs, dogs and horses, but can infect humans who come into contact with infected animals or consume food contaminated by their bodily fluids. Transmission has been linked to fruits or date palm sap contaminated by bats.

In humans, Nipah typically presents with fever and inflammation of the brain and can be fatal. However, health experts emphasise that the virus is not as transmissible as Covid-19 or influenza and is unlikely to cause a large number of infections in a short period.


