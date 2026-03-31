Who is Willie Walsh? Former British Airways chief to steer IndiGo as CEO

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Days after Pieter Elbers abruptly stepped down as its CEO, IndiGo has announced that Willie Walsh will step into the pilot’s seat to steer India’s aviation market leader.
Known for its cost-effective business model in a cost-conscious market, IndiGo has been panned in recent times for its delayed flights and sub-par flight experience. Things came to a head in December 2025 when IndiGo failed to make enough arrangements for new pilot rest rules, grounding 4,500 flights across India and throwing the travel schedule of millions into disarray.
Formally known as Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), the new ruled aimed at enhancing pilot safety, increased weekly rest to 48 hours and capped weekly night landings at two. The government also intervened and summoned the airline’s top officials over the company’s biggest crisis in its 20-year history.
Walsh is the current Director General of aviation industry body International Air Transport Association (IATA). He took on the role in April 2021, becoming the eight person to do so. A citizen of Ireland, Walsh was born in Dublin, Ireland, in 1961.
He holds a Master of Science and Business Administration from Trinity College, Dublin.
An airline industry veteran, Walsh had his start as a cadet pilot with Aer Lingus in 1979. He rose through the ranks to become the Chief Executive of the national flag carrier of Ireland in 2001. Four years later, he was appointed Chief Executive of British Airways (BA).
What kind of experience does Willie Walsh bring?
Walsh led British Airways through the 2008/09 global financial crisis. He also established a transatlantic joint business venture with Iberia, Finnair and American Airlines, and oversaw the 2011 merger of BA and Iberia under a newly established parent company, International Airlines Group (IAG).
Since its inception till September 2020, Walsh led IAG.
At IATA, he focused on supporting the industry as it battled the COVID-19 crisis, especially the global lockdowns and related restrictions. He also devoted his energies to the aviation industry’s commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. he has also advocated for infrastructure partners to avoid recouping their Covid losses from their customers including airlines and air travelers.
With inputs from agencies
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