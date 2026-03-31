Who is Willie Walsh? Former British Airways chief to steer IndiGo as CEO

An airline industry veteran, Walsh had his start as a cadet pilot with Aer Lingus in 1979. (Credit: https://www.iata.org/)

Days after Pieter Elbers abruptly stepped down as its CEO, IndiGo has announced that Willie Walsh will step into the pilot’s seat to steer India’s aviation market leader.

Known for its cost-effective business model in a cost-conscious market, IndiGo has been panned in recent times for its delayed flights and sub-par flight experience. Things came to a head in December 2025 when IndiGo failed to make enough arrangements for new pilot rest rules, grounding 4,500 flights across India and throwing the travel schedule of millions into disarray.

Formally known as Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), the new ruled aimed at enhancing pilot safety, increased weekly rest to 48 hours and capped weekly night landings at two. The government also intervened and summoned the airline’s top officials over the company’s biggest crisis in its 20-year history.