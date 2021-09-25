Sneha Dubey, the young diplomat who hit out at Pakistan for sheltering terrorists at UNGA

A young Indian diplomat delivered a blistering response to Pakistan on Friday, exercising the country’s right to reply after Prime Minister Imran Khan raked up the issue of Kashmir in his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Pakistan is an “arsonist” disguising itself as a “fire-fighter”, and the entire world has suffered because of its policies as the country nurtures terrorists in its backyard, India’s First Secretary Sneha Dubey said.

Dubey, a 2012 batch IFS officer, is the first of her family to join civil services, after clearing the UPSC exam in her first attempt. She had wanted to become an IFS officer ever since she was 12 years old, and was motivated by her interest in global affairs and a penchant for travelling.

She completed her post-graduation in Geography and an M.Phil. from the School of International Studies at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. She did her schooling in Goa and obtained a bachelor’s degree from the Fergusson College in Pune.

Her father works at a multinational company, while her mother is a teacher.

Dubey has also served as the Third Secretary at the Embassy for India in Madrid. Before that, she worked at the Ministry of External Affairs as an Under Secretary.

At the UNGA Friday, the Indian diplomat reiterated that the entire union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh “were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India.”

Saying that Pakistan holds an ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN, Dubey said, “Pakistan holds the ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UNSC (United Nations Security Council). Osama bin Laden got shelter in Pakistan. Even today, Pakistan leadership glorifies him as a martyr.”

Like Dubey, the Indian envoys to the UN have a short history of delivering fiery responses to Pakistan. In 2019, Vidisha Maitra, a junior diplomat posted as First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India at the United Nations gave a sharp reply to PM Imran Khan after he warned of a “bloodbath” in Jammu & Kashmir.

“Citizens of India do not need anyone else to speak on their behalf, least of all those who have built an industry of terrorism from the ideology of hate,” Maitra had said.

Similarly, in 2016, another diplomat, Eenam Gambhir raised a storm by giving a short and crisp reply to then Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Slamming his speech as a “hypocritical sermon”, Gambhir decried Pakistan’s claim on terrorism by stating that India and others have been privy to the consequences of Pakistan’s policy of sponsoring terrorism.

“What my country and our other neighbours are facing today is Pakistan’s long-standing policy of sponsoring terrorism, the consequences of which have spread well beyond our region,” she said.