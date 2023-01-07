Who is Shankar Mishra, the man who ‘urinated’ on an Air India passenger?

Delhi Police Saturday arrested Shankar Mishra, 34, who allegedly urinated on a co-passenger in an inebriated condition onboard an Air India flight. Mishra, who was arrested from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi, was on an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi last November when the alleged incident occurred.

Mishra, an employee of US financial services giant Wells Fargo, was sacked Friday in light of the incident. The company, announcing his termination through a statement, said it holds its employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and “we find these allegations deeply disturbing”.

Who is Shankar Mishra?

Shankar Mishra, before being terminated by Wells Fargo, was employed in its office in Mumbai as the Vice President of Operations (India). He is a resident of Mumbai and is known as ‘Suraj’ in Kamgar Nagar, where he has been staying for the past two decades, according to his neighbours.

Referred to as ‘Suraj M’ on LinkedIn as well, according to Newsroompost, he is an alumni of SVKM’s Marsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), a private university in Mumbai.

The Indian Express reported that Mishra’s family “did not socialise much”.

According to the Nehru Nagar police, Mishra does not have any criminal background. His neighbours, too, said they did not see Mishra engaging in any such conduct. According to them, Mishra stayed with his elderly parents, wife, and two-year-old daughter.

Shankar Mishra Air India ‘urination’ case: What has happened so far?

Following the accusations of a woman who was travelling on the Air India flight on November 26, 2022, the police issued a Look Out Circular (LoC) against Mishra. The Delhi Police issued summons to eight crew members of the airline, including the pilot, and deployed four teams across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi to trace the accused.

Based on a complaint by Air India, the Delhi Police had on Wednesday filed an FIR on charges of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of a woman. Mishra was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (sexual harassment), 294 (obscene act), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) and section 23 of Air Craft Rules, 1937.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also issued notices to the Delhi Police, DGCA and Air India and sought an action taken report against the airline for its negligence in the matter.

Mishra remained untraceable despite teams being sent to his residence in Mumbai’s Kamgar Nagar in Kurla. Officials said that his family was not cooperating with the investigations, following which assistance was sought from the Mumbai Police, who kept a close watch on Mishra’s residence.

According to technical investigations, his last location was revealed to be Bengaluru, and he was arrested from the city on Saturday morning.

Moreover, Mishra has been barred from flying in the airline for the next 30 days.