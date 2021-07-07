Who is Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar, inducted in the Modi Cabinet?

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, currently a third-time Member of Parliament from BJP in the Rajya Sabha and the national spokesperson of the saffron party, is set to take oath as the Narendra Modi-led NDA government expanded the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

He was an Independent MP representing Karnataka in the Upper House from 2006 to 2018 before he joined the BJP. While in the saffron party, he was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka for a third six-year term.

Earlier, he served as Kerala NDA’s Vice-Chairman in the 2016 elections and media and communication in-charge in 2018 Karnataka elections,

In the 2019 national elections, he was in the Manifesto Committee of the party’s 2019 elections and was a co-in charge of 2021 Puducherry elections.

Currently, he is also a Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, Member of Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Member of the Joint Committee on Data Protection Bill, 2019 and Member of the Consultative Committee on MoE & IT, Ministry of Communications, Member of the Indian Council for World Affairs.

In 1994, Chandrasekhar founded BPL Mobile and is also the founder and Advisor to the Board of Jupiter Capital Pvt. Ltd. Apart from this, he is also the founder trustee of the Namma Bengaluru Foundation, a not-for-profit organization.