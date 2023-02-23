Who is Pawan Khera, the Congress spokesperson whose arrest created a political storm?

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera was on Thursday arrested by the Assam Police from the Delhi airport following an FIR lodged against him for his recent comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Khera was earlier deplaned from an IndiGo flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the party’s plenary session.

However, the Supreme Court granted the Congress leader interim bail till Feb 28 and sought a response from Assam and Uttar Pradesh over his plea to club the multiple FIRs filed against him.

Who is Pawan Khera?

Pawan Khera’s political journey started with the youth wing of the Indian National Congress in 1989. However, he left Congress after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in the year 1991.

He once again joined the party in 1998, when he became the political secretary of the then Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit. Khera held the post until Dixit’s tenure ended in 2013.

From 2015 onwards, he has been seen representing Congress in debates and discussions on television channels.

He also became the convenor of a poll committee of the party before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

As per Khera’s social media accounts, he is currently the Chairman, Media & Publicity of the All India Congress Committee and a Congress spokesperson.

Khera’s comments on Modi

During a press conference in Delhi to demand an investigation by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) against the Adani Group, Khera referred to the Prime Minister as “Narendra Gautamdas Modi.”

He made the statement while censuring the BJP government over the row involving the business conglomerate headed by Gautam Adani.