Who is Kunal Shah, the CRED founder set to be WhatsApp’s first Indian boss

Kunal Shah studied philosophy at Wilson College before briefly enrolling in an MBA programme. (Image enhanced using AI)

Kunal Shah, one of India’s most closely watched startup founders and angel investors, is set to take over the leadership of WhatsApp after Meta announced a major investment in his fintech venture CRED. He will succeed Will Cathcart, who was the chief executive officer since 2019. Cathcart is moving over to head a new division within Meta, focused on building next-generation products from the ground up.

The move marks a rare moment for India’s startup ecosystem: an entrepreneur who built two high-profile consumer internet companies is now being entrusted with one of the world’s largest messaging platforms.

Shah will also be the first Indian CEO of the global firm. WhatsApp was co-founded in 2009 by Jan Koum, who served as its first CEO till 2018, before handing over the reins to Cathcart.