Who is Kunal Shah, the CRED founder set to be WhatsApp’s first Indian boss

Kunal Shah, one of India’s most closely watched startup founders and angel investors, is set to take over the leadership of WhatsApp after Meta announced a major investment in his fintech venture CRED. He will succeed Will Cathcart, who was the chief executive officer since 2019. Cathcart is moving over to head a new division within Meta, focused on building next-generation products from the ground up.
The move marks a rare moment for India’s startup ecosystem: an entrepreneur who built two high-profile consumer internet companies is now being entrusted with one of the world’s largest messaging platforms.
Shah will also be the first Indian CEO of the global firm. WhatsApp was co-founded in 2009 by Jan Koum, who served as its first CEO till 2018, before handing over the reins to Cathcart.
The company boasts over three billion users worldwide, and has more than 500 million in India.
Born in Ahmedabad and raised in Mumbai, Shah studied philosophy at Wilson College before briefly enrolling in an MBA programme, which he later dropped out of.
His breakthrough came in 2010 when he co-founded FreeCharge with Sandeep Tandon. The platform allowed users to recharge mobile phones and utility accounts while earning rewards. As smartphones and digital payments gained traction, FreeCharge emerged as one of India’s most recognisable internet brands.
In 2015, e-commerce company Snapdeal acquired FreeCharge in a deal valued it at around $400 million, making it one of the largest startup acquisitions in India at the time.
After leaving FreeCharge, Shah spent several years as an angel investor, backing dozens of technology startups. In 2018, he returned to entrepreneurship with CRED, a platform initially designed to reward users for paying credit card bills on time.
Over time, the platform expanded beyond bill payments into lending, wealth products, insurance and commerce. According to the company, it now serves millions of users and processes a substantial share of India’s credit card bill payments.
Meta’s decision to bring Shah into WhatsApp’s leadership comes as the company seeks deeper integration of messaging, payments, commerce and artificial intelligence across its platforms.
The appointment follows Meta’s approximately $900-million investment in CRED, one of the largest strategic investments made by the company in India’s fintech sector.
For Meta, Shah brings experience in building consumer products, understanding payments ecosystems and scaling technology businesses in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital markets. For India’s startup ecosystem, his elevation represents one of the highest-profile global leadership roles assumed by an Indian founder in the technology industry.
As Shah transitions to Meta, CRED’s strategy and finance head Miten Sampat will serve as interim CEO, while the fintech company enters a new phase under fresh investment and leadership.