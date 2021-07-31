Who is K Vanlalvena, the Mizoram MP under fire for ‘threatening statements’ on Assam-Mizo clashes?

Under fire for alleged “threatening statements” about the violence that broke out along his state’s border with Assam this week, Mizoram’s sole Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena has been summoned for questioning by the Assam Police on August 1.

The Assam Police has said it will take “lawful action” against Vanlalvena, who is said to have made threatening statements in question during an interview with news channels. A four-member team of the Assam Police arrived at his home and office, but were unable to find him, PTI reported. The team pasted the notice on his residence.

So, who is K Vanlalvena?

Vanlalvena belongs to the Mizo National Front, which is backed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He was formerly the president of the Mizo Zirlai Pawl, a student union in the northeastern state. His political career began in 2002, when he became the general secretary of the MNF youth wing and later as the president of the Mizo National Front’s youth wing.

In November, 2015, he had lost in a bypoll held in Aizawl North-3.

On July 28, a case was filed against Vanlalvena for the statement he made outside Parliament. The MP has allegedly been avoiding the police, PTI reported.

“It has come to light that you have given a threatening statement in media targetting civil and police officials in connection with the incident which is a subject matter of investigation,” the police notice pasted at his residence read. “Therefore, there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you.”

What is the alleged statement that has landed him in trouble?

In an interview, Vanlalvena allegedly said, “More than 200 policemen entered our territory and they pushed back our policemen from our own posts and they gave firing orders first, before we fired. They are lucky that we didn’t kill them all. If they come again, we shall kill them all.” His statements were in connection with violent clashes that broke out along the Assam-Mizoram border on Monday, in which five policemen and a civilian were killed.

The Assam Police was said to have sought the permission of Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to question the Mizoram MP. However, police do not require the Chair’s permission to record an MP’s statement. They only require the approval of the Speaker before arresting an MP.