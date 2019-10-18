Who is Justice S A Bobde?

As Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi prepares to demit office on November 17, he has put forth Justice Sharad Arvind’s name as his successor in a letter to the Centre in keeping with the convention. Once appointed, Bobde, the second seniormost judge in the apex court after Gogoi, will enjoy a tenure of one year and five months as CJI— until April 23, 2021.

Bobde, a former Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, has been part of important cases, including the sexual harassment case against Gogoi himself. The CJI had assigned Bobde to decide on the subsequent steps in the case after he came under severe criticism for calling a special Supreme Court sitting on April 20 to trash the complaint.

Bobde has also part of several benches for significant cases like the Aadhaar case, the right to life judgment and the ongoing Ayodhya title dispute.

Bobde, who has a tenure of eight years in the apex court, is also the serving Chancellor of Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai and Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur. Hailing from a family of lawyers, he pursued his Law degree from Nagpur University in 1978. He had initially enrolled as an advocate on September 13, 1978 and practised at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court and then became a Senior advocate in 1998. Bobde was appointed as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court on March 29, 2000 and was elevated as the judge of the Supreme Court on April 12, 2013.