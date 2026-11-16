Who is Giacomo Filibeck – the Italian politician whose ‘gaddi chhod’ speech has riled the BJP?

Remarks by the Secretary General of Italy’s Party of European Socialists (PES) at the Congress-backed Bharat Summit in Hyderabad have kicked up a political row in Telangana, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) now trying to corner the state’s ruling party over inviting him.

In his speech at the second edition of Hyderabad’s Bharat Summit held on November 13 and 14, Giacomo Filibeck said: “Vote chor…gaddi chhod (vote thief, leave the throne).”

The slogan is often used by Congress leaders while accusing the country’s ruling dispensation of voter fraud.

“The Congress party built the democratic foundation of modern India. Today, it is fighting to protect them, and progressives everywhere stand with you,” Filibeck said on Saturday, pointing at Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The speech has drawn sharp reactions from the BJP, which has accused the Congress of platforming “anti-India” elements. In a complaint filed with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, and the DGP, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao and seven other leaders of the party wrote, “No foreign political functionary gets a free pass to violate Indian law”.

Rao told The Indian Express, “The comments are an insult to India and its democracy, which the world is proud of. How can a foreigner interfere in the internal affairs of India? Rahul Gandhi has made some false allegations, and some foreigners are joining the chorus. It is shameful to see Gandhi laugh when they are insulting our Prime Minister.” He said, “There is no proof of vote chori. They are just baseless allegations. As we have said, the event was being held only to defame India and was an anti-Bharat summit.”

Criticism from Italy

Filibeck’s remarks drew criticism even from Italy’s ruling coalition. Deborah Bergamini, a senior leader of Italy’s Forza Italia, a centre-right party and an ally of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, defended India’s democratic institutions and criticised the European socialist leader for commenting on its internal political matters.

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She wrote on X, “…in instances like this, it is inappropriate to intervene in the domestic political debates of a major friendly nation — a country with which Italy has established a ‘special strategic partnership’, fostering deep cooperation across all sectors.”

She said, “Moreover, as Europeans, we find it inappropriate to lecture on democracy a nation that enables 970 million citizens to cast their votes. India possesses its own political institutions and judiciary; any disputes or grievances should be addressed in accordance with, and with respect for, the established rules of democracy.”

Filibeck’s career

According to the PES website, Filibeck, 48, has been active in European student unions since 1997 when he joined the leadership of OBESSU (Organizing Bureau of European School Students Unions).

“From 2002 to 2009, he was president of the European Youth Forum (platform of youth organizations for consultations on youth policies of the European institutions) and of Young European Socialists (YES), on behalf of which he was a member of the PES Presidency. He took part in the most significant consultation processes in recent years within the EU, the Council of Europe, the UN and the World Bank,” it said.

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“…In 2010 he joined the international department of Partito Democratico in Italy where he was in charge of the Middle East, the Mediterranean region and Africa. He therefore followed closely the ‘Arab spring’ events, supporting movements calling for democracy and respect of human rights,” it said.

“In 2013, Filibeck became the chair of Partito Democratico’s foreign policy forum. Between 2014 and 2015 he served as director of the international relations office of the Italian Ministry of Agriculture,” the PES website read.

Earlier, in his letter written to the FRRO, Rao had said, “The serious concern arises from the participation of a foreign political office-bearer in an Indian political gathering and his apparent engagement in political messaging concerning India’s domestic electoral processes and political leadership…The circumstances raise substantial questions regarding the actual purpose of his visit to India…”

Hyderabad police have not yet acknowledged the complaint as no FIR has been registered.

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A Congress leader, who was part of the team that organised the summit, refused to comment.

The event was organised by the government of Telangana and the Samruddha Bharat Foundation.