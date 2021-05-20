Who is Erendro, Manipur activist facing NSA case

Booked last week under the National Security Act for a Facebook post on the state BJP chief’s death from Covid-19, Manipuri activist Erendro Leichombam, who holds a postgraduate degree in public administration from Harvard University and is a former associate of Irom Sharmila, has for long spoken against state repression and militarisation, according to activists.

In July last year, a sedition case was filed against Erendro over a Facebook comment on a picture of Sanajaoba Leishemba, then newly elected Rajya Sabha MP, greeting Home Minister Amit Shah. Erendro had then told The Indian Express, “The government in Manipur wants to silence every critic and arrest every critic. This is misuse of executive power.”

In September 2018, he was arrested for refusing to take down a video showing some supposedly Bihari youngsters purportedly threatening Manipuris.

The latest case under NSA comes over a Facebook post after state unit BJP chief S Tikendra Singh, a retired professor, died last week. Erendro, 40, wrote, “The cure for Corona is not cow dung & cow urine. The cure is science & common sense. Professor ji RIP.”

Erendro was arrested from his house Thursday after a complaint by Usham Deben Singh, vice-president of state BJP. The complainant alleged that the post had insulted religious “fillings” of BJP workers and family members of the deceased.

The May 17 order to book Erendro under NSA by Imphal West District Magistrate Th Kirankumar said: “…am satisfied that his activities are prejudicial to the security of the State and to the maintenance of public order.”

Rabina Sharma, a close friend of Erendro, told The Indian Express over the phone from Imphal that Erendro has been a vocal critic of the BJP government in Manipur. Activist Kshetrimayum Onil Singh said: “Erendro has critiqued political parties of all hues. He has also spoken against state repression and militarisation,” .

The other person arrested with Erendro for Facebook post on the state BJP chief’s death is journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhem, who was detained under NSA in 2019.