Who is Deepak Mhaske, BJP leader who replaces Amit Malviya?

Deepak Mhaske has led social media campaigns in multiple assembly elections, including Bihar, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, where the party recorded resounding victories.

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
1 min readUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 04:32 PM IST
Deepak Mhaske has replaced Amit Malviya in a key BJP role. (Image: Social Media)Deepak Mhaske has replaced Amit Malviya in a key BJP role. (Image: Social Media/Enhanced using AI)
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Deepak Mhaske, the new social media in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is from Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. He replaces Amit Malviya in the role.

He has a Bachelor of Engineering degree and around 15 years of experience in the party’s IT and social media cell.

He has led social media campaigns in multiple assembly elections, including Bihar, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, where the party recorded resounding victories.

Also Read | In BJP rejig, Smriti Irani, Ram Madhav back, Amit Malviya out

He is a first-generation BJP leader, while his brother, Tej Pratap Mhaske, is with the RSS. His family is into farming. Mhaske has never contested an election.

On August 14, he met BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Delhi and posted afterwards, “On this occasion, discussions were held on various topics related to the organisation and public service. Shri Nabin Ji’s guidance, simplicity, and dedication to the organisation are always inspiring.”

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Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

 

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