Who is Deepak Mhaske, BJP leader who replaces Amit Malviya?

Deepak Mhaske, the new social media in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is from Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. He replaces Amit Malviya in the role.

He has a Bachelor of Engineering degree and around 15 years of experience in the party’s IT and social media cell.

He has led social media campaigns in multiple assembly elections, including Bihar, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, where the party recorded resounding victories.

He is a first-generation BJP leader, while his brother, Tej Pratap Mhaske, is with the RSS. His family is into farming. Mhaske has never contested an election.

On August 14, he met BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Delhi and posted afterwards, “On this occasion, discussions were held on various topics related to the organisation and public service. Shri Nabin Ji’s guidance, simplicity, and dedication to the organisation are always inspiring.”